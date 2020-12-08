| 5.7°C Dublin

Report shows Irish students are above average in maths and science, but there remains room for improvement

Stock image of children in school Expand

Katherine Donnelly, Education Editor

IRELAND, its teachers and its ten- and 14- year-olds can take a bow for coming first in class for mathematics in the EU. It’s no mean feat, particularly when significantly outperforming other countries including Finland – which, for years has been held up as the model education system – and economic giants such as Germany.

A science assessment in the same TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) 2019 study of fourth-class and second-year students didn’t produce the same stellar results, but nonetheless, the Irish came out significantly above average, both in the EU and globally.

Ireland is well behind Asian countries such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea but cultural differences and systems where shadow education – grinds, to us – of young students is commonplace may help explain that.

