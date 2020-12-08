Report shows Irish students are above average in maths and science, but there remains room for improvement

IRELAND, its teachers and its ten- and 14- year-olds can take a bow for coming first in class for mathematics in the EU. It’s no mean feat, particularly when significantly outperforming other countries including Finland – which, for years has been held up as the model education system – and economic giants such as Germany.

A science assessment in the same TIMSS (Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study) 2019 study of fourth-class and second-year students didn’t produce the same stellar results, but nonetheless, the Irish came out significantly above average, both in the EU and globally.

Ireland is well behind Asian countries such as Singapore, Japan and South Korea but cultural differences and systems where shadow education – grinds, to us – of young students is commonplace may help explain that.

Taken with a sister study on reading, called PIRLS (Progress in International Reading Literacy Study), published in 2017, which showed Irish 10-year-olds as the best in Europe and third in the world, TIMSS is very encouraging.

Read More

Read More

One of the pluses is that students in Ireland at the lower end of the maths and science spectrum tend to score higher than similar cohorts elsewhere. That speaks to a more inclusive education system than may be seen elsewhere, one that is seeking to ensure that the weakest are not left behind, although other studies point to ongoing challenges on that front.

Impressive though the overall picture may be, it’s no time for complacency. Depending on how you look at it, Ireland’s performance has stagnated or consolidated since the last TIMSS report in 2015, which showed some four-year leaps, attributed to the 2011 numeracy and literacy strategy.

Top of the class is where Ireland needs to remain if it is to continue to attract attention from multi-nationals demanding high skill-levels in these important fields. Not only to lure foreign direct investment, but to nurture talented students to a point where they create and innovate for themselves, at a global standard. It is nothing less than they deserve.

Behind the encouraging headline figures there are weaknesses. One is that despite a strong national performance generally, a typical high-achieving Irish student is outclassed by his or her counterpart in other countries. These are the most gifted students but the system is not doing enough to draw out their potential.

The TIMSS findings mirror similar outcomes from another international study, known as PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment), which is conducted by the OECD. PISA compares the performance of 15-year-olds in maths, science and reading.

The two assessments take different approaches, with TIMSS based on what students have been taught in school while PISA is about challenging 15-year-olds to apply their skills to real-life problems.

There are some remarkable parallels. PISA 2018, published in December 2019, also found significantly fewer low-performing students in Ireland in science and maths (and reading) compared to the OECD average.

PISA found an average proportion of high-achievers in science in Ireland but a significantly lower proportion of high-performing students in maths, when compared with the OECD average

Education Minister Norma Foley has promised that greater attention will be paid to maths and science, including a focus on gifted and talented students. Former Education Minister Richard Bruton promised the same when the last TIMSS results were released in 2016. This time the commitment also features in the Programme for Government, which may give it a better chance of being delivered.

Read More