Replace Leaving Cert orals with continuous assessments by teachers, school leader suggests

Leaving Cert oral exams should be replaced by continuous assessment of students by their own language teachers over the two years of senior cycle, a post-primary school leader has suggested.

Language competency is best assessed by the class teacher over a continuous period rather than in standalone exams, and it was also less stressful for students, according to John Irwin, general secretary of the Association of Community and Comprehensive Schools (ACCS).

Mr Irwin was one of a number of post-primary representatives who addressed a hearing of the Oireachtas Education Committee on Leaving Cert reform where they were united in their call for major change.

Mr Irwin’s comments on the orals were included in a wide-ranging submission to the committee ahead of the hearing.

Read More

He referred to the change in oral assessment this year, when teachers interviewed their own students, with recordings sent to the State Examinations Commission (SEC) for marking.

He said that reports from those who engaged in the process showed “the importance of the relationship between student and teacher as many students reported feeling less anxious and performing to a better standard when the oral exam was facilitated by their own teacher.

“In truth, language competency is best assessed by the class teacher across the two years of senior cycle rather than in standalone oral examinations which can become formulaic and can create undue stress and anxiety for students.”

The hearing is the first in a series examining issues such as Leaving Cert assessment options, key subject areas and digital learning, access, equality and wellbeing supports and the Irish language and Irish medium education.

As well as the ACCS, the committee heard from representatives of the Joint Managerial Body (JMB), representing schools traditionally run by the religious, Education and Training Boards Ireland (ETBI) and the National Association of Deputy Principals (NADP)

The committee hearings come against the backdrop of a soon-to-be-published report by the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NCCA) which sets out a vision for a new-style senior cycle.

It envisages less focus on traditional June exams and more emphasis on continuous assessment, as well as opening up pathways to prepare students better for an array of post-school routes and not just a CAO application.

The committee heard many references to lessons learned about assessment over the past two years when, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, teachers were asked to assess their own students for the Leaving Cert.

Speaking about the traditional written exams, Mr Irwin said the focus on the high impact, intensive, timetable scheduled over the first three weeks in June “impacts negatively on students and their wellbeing leading to high levels of stress and anxiety”.

He said this type of assessment often highlighted the conflict between recall and understanding.

Mr Irwin said there was also scope for different types of assessment “which will allow students to display a wider range of learning and for different weightings to be placed on individual assessment events which will align more easily with a redeveloped senior cycle”.

JMB general secretary John Curtis told the committee that the experience around assessment at Leaving Cert over the past two years “has given us much to reflect on in this regard and opens-up possibilities some may never have thought possible”.

He noted that over the course of the review undertaken by the NCCA in preparation for its report, students suggested that “continuous assessment by way of assignments, tasks and interviews promotes their independent learning and offers them better preparation for further education”.

NAPD director Paul Crone said since the pandemic “we have learned that it is possible for teachers to assess their students, we have learned that entry to third level must be decoupled from terminal exam results, we have learned that students’ anxiety and stress were significantly reduced when they had options”.

He said students’ voices were heard and they wanted flexibility and the NAPD wanted the the student voice to continue to be heard.

“Give students a stronger say in their learning and assessment. We must recognise and embrace the professionalism of the teachers who have proven that they can impartially and fairly assess their students.” he said.