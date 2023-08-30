Repeating the Leaving Cert needs careful consideration, particularly when we don’t know about grades in 2024

Many students will be at a crossroads over whether they should repeat their Leaving Cert or not. Photo: Getty Images

Some students will be disappointed that they did not do as well as they had hoped in the Leaving Cert and may not have received their preferred CAO offer.

There are many options available to them, but some will be wondering whether they should repeat the exam next year in the hope of achieving more points.

Some may be thinking of repeating only one or two subjects because they have not met the minimum course requirements for certain subjects, even though they have the points. While students may not combine points from two different sittings, they can repeat to achieve a minimum grade in one or more subjects.

Repeating the entire exam is a big decision and one that requires careful consideration,

The Leaving Cert year itself is stressful. It is very demanding and is something the students should be absolutely committed to doing again if they decide to go back.

A big factor this year, as it has been since 2020, is that Leaving Cert grades are at inflated levels because of adjustments made to compensate for the impact of the pandemic. They are up 7pc on 2019, the last Leaving Cert before Covid,

We don’t know what is going to happen next year, but repeat students may find they are no better off by re-sitting the exams in 2024.

If a student is considering repeating, they and their parents should ask themselves some very important questions: Why did I not get the necessary points? Were there challenges with time management, stress management or effective exam techniques?

By repeating the Leaving Cert, will I apply the lessons I’ve learned and fine-tune my approach to exams?

It must also be remembered that not all schools accept repeat pupils. It is generally at the discretion of the principal.

There are other options, including some colleges of further education which run a repeat year. So do so-called “grind schools”, but they can be costly.