Release of CAO Round 1 offers brought forward

The release of CAO Round 1 offers is being brought forward by another day, to a Thursday.

The college offers will now be published online Thursday August 15 at 2pm, in a further change to a revised timetable announced before Christmas.

Traditionally, Round 1 offers were released at 6 am on the Monday after the Leaving Certificate results issue, but the entire results, offers and appeals process is happening earlier and over a shorter time span than previously.

The changes are a direct result of the High Court action taken by Co Wexford student Rebecca Carter over the timing of the release of Leaving Cert appeals, which would have left her waiting for a year to get a place on her top choice course.

In November, it was announced that the results would be brought forward to Tuesday (August 13, 2019), a day earlier than usual and that Round 1 offers would follow on Friday August 16, three days earlier than normal.

However, a number of third level colleges resisted the Friday Round 1 release because of the difficulties associated with a need to have staff on duty over the weekend to assist with enquiries.

By bringing it forward to Thursday at 2pm it allows one and half normal working days in the immediate aftermath of the offers to assist prospective students with any issues.

Rebecca Carter took a case to the High Court this year when she discovered that the outcome of her appeal against a grade in her business paper would come too late for UCD to admit her to its veterinary degree programme. She won her case and received a positive appeal result to allow.

There has been a trend in recent years of third-level colleges starting the academic year earlier, and this year UCD advised students that there would be no admissions after September 30.

She won her case, received a positive appeal outcome on September 28 to allow her beat the UCD admissions deadline.

In his ruling, Mr. Justice Humphreys stated that the current system was highly unfair to students and said he wanted to see changes for next year.

As part of the changes, the appeals process is being shortened by three weeks and next year, students will know the outcomes of rechecks between September 18 and 20, rather than October 10.

The reply date for acceptance of a Round 1 offer is Friday, August 23 and Round 2 will follow on August 28. As a result of the changes to the CAO offer and acceptance schedule, there will be no postal offer notices in Round 1 or Round 2

