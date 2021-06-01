Relaxation of rules for teachers who qualified abroad 

Rules around the employment of teachers who qualified abroad are being relaxed to deal with staff shortages

Education Minister Norma Foley hopes up to 350 vacancies can be filled through the emergency measure in the 2021/22 school year.

It allows teachers who qualified abroad to complete induction in Ireland.

It is particularly relevant to Irish graduates who studied and qualified abroad and who may wish to return home now to take up a job.

Irish teachers who qualified abroad often complained about the red tape and delays involved in gaining recognition to take up a job at home.

Teacher shortages have been a growing problem, particularly at post-primary level where enrolments are rising and subject choice expanding.

The Covid pandemic has exacerbated challenges around teacher supply, where schools have had particular difficulties securing substitutes.

There will be both short-term and long-term vacancies in schools, including supervision and substitution roles, to be filled throughout the 2021/22 year.

The new measure was recently signed into law by Ms Foley together with Chairperson of the Teaching Council, Seán McMahon, and the Director of the Teaching Council, Tomás Ó Ruairc.

It is part of a package designed to speed up and streamline the teacher recognition process in order to deal with the shortages.

The Teaching Council has already appealed to any registered teachers who are in a position to provide more substitution and supervision or to fill vacancies, to make themselves available, if possible,

Mr O’Ruairc said they were working to maximise the available pool of registered teachers to support schools in meeting their recruitment, supervision and substitution requirements.

“Throughout every aspect of our streamlined processes, we are expediting the registration and vetting of eligible teachers in adherence to our statutory role and regulations.

“The Teaching Council will continue its close collaboration with the Department of Education and all stakeholders to support our school communities in this process.”

