Red alert over cost of £230m schools plan for 4,000 pupils

SIB member Duncan McCausland raised concerns over inflation costs Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

A “red” warning has been placed on Northern Ireland’s largest ever schools project — meaning it needs immediate action to keep it on track.

Work on the Strule Shared Education Campus, which would see six schools built on a former military base in Omagh, Co Tyrone, began in 2013 and was due to be completed by 2020.

