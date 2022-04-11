| 8.6°C Dublin

Record number of Leaving Cert pupils opting for higher paper

Class of 2022 raising sights following pledge that grades won’t go down

This year marks a return to the old exam-only format of the Leaving Cert after two years of disruption due to Covid. Photo: Stock image Expand

Katherine Donnelly Email

Leaving Cert students are giving themselves the best chance to cash in on this year’s guaranteed set of bumper grades.

Record numbers have entered to sit ‘honours’ papers, which deliver the highest points for college entry.

