Recognition for SNAs as training course accreditation expected within weeks

A big step up in recognition for special needs assistants (SNAs) is expected within weeks, Junior Minister for Special Education Josepha Madigan confirmed today.

A dedicated national training programme for SNAs, delivered by UCD School of Education, will be formally accredited by the Department of Education.

It will be a milestone in the road to the professionalisation of the role, which is essential for the support of pupils with special educational needs in schools.

There are now about 20,000 SNA employed in schools, and the number is likely to grow further as support for vulnerable pupils becomes more widespread across the education system.

SNAs have had uncertain status, but the roll-out of the specialist training programme last year was seen as a significant step forward.

Discussions have been ongoing between UCD and the Department of Education about accreditation of the course, which has already been taken by 1,400 SNAs working in schools throughout the country.

At an awards ceremony for 839 of those SNAs at UCD today, Ms Madigan confirmed the commitment to accreditation and said she expected agreement “in coming weeks”.

She also said that existing graduates would be covered by the forthcoming accreditation.

Professor Billy Kinsella, head of the UCD School of Education, said SNAs played a crucial role in ensuring children with special needs are included and nurtured in our education system.

“I welcome the minister’s commitment to recognising the complex role and status of SNAs in our schools,” he said.

Andy Pike of the Fórsa union, which represents about 12,000 SNAS, welcomed it as a step closer to the professionalisation of the SNA role.

“Our members are really happy that they are being recognised” he said.

Meanwhile in a separate development, teachers and other education sector staff, will now have an entitlement to 20 days leave in the event of the death of a spouse/partner or child.

While other public sector workers had this entitlement, in the education sector it was five days.

Education Minister Norma Foley said her department would be engaging with trade unions in the coming days with the aim of implementing these changes as early as possible.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris said it followed “a longstanding campaign to ensure staff in our sector were aligned with other groups of workers in the public sector.