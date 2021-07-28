Race on to give vaccines to teens before schools reopen

Children aged from 12 to 15 years will be offered vaccines in the coming weeks as the Government races to vaccinate second-level pupils ahead of schools returning at the end of next month.

The HSE is drafting an implementation plan for the youngest cohort yet to be vaccinated.

Parents will have to register their children for jabs and accompany them to vaccination centres where they will be given either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

New social distancing measures will have to be introduced in centres to take into account that children will be accompanied by a parent and guardian and this may slow the process of vaccinating this group.

It is hoped a significant number of the 257,000 children in this age cohort will have received at least one dose before the country’s schools return.

However, there is concern within the Government over the potential for vaccine hesitancy among parents when the online portal for vaccines for these children opens early next month.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly brought a memo to the Cabinet, outlining the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) advice on vaccinating young children.

The news came as Education Minister Norma Foley outlined her proposals for schools returning.

She plans to pilot the use of antigen tests for screening students when they go back.

There will also be a renewed focus on ventilation in classrooms and CO2 monitors will be provided to schools.

Yesterday, the Cabinet was also told of a range of plans to encourage younger people aged between 16 and 24 to get vaccinated. This included a proposal to roll out pop-up vaccine centres outside music and sports events.

This would mean sports fans or concert-goers would be able to get vaccinated before or after they attend a match or a gig.

A number of walk-in vaccination centres are also being set up around various parts of the country over the bank holiday weekend.

There are also plans to introduce mobile vaccination centres which could be set up near parks or beaches and offer younger people the opportunity to get vaccinated.

There were discussions about offering to vaccinate people in their place of work.

“The HSE will be adding walk-in vaccination centres over the bank holiday weekend to facilitate the further vaccination among the 16-18 age groups and onwards,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.

He said the Government wants to see “high participation rates” among younger people.

The Cabinet also signed off on a plan for booster vaccines for front-line workers and vulnerable people.

Niac cleared the way for booster shots for residents in nursing homes, people aged over 80, anyone with an underlying medical condition and front-line workers.

Those earmarked for the jabs can expect their booster shots over the autumn or winter.

The Cabinet also signed off on plans to procure supplies of Novavax and Valneva vaccines.

However, both jabs still need the approval of the European Medicines Agency.

The new vaccines would add extra supplies for the HSE’s booster shot plans.