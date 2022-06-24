| 18.3°C Dublin

Queen’s University ‘pauses’ honorary degree for Stormont scandal figure

Peter Dixon during his time as Phoenix Natural Gas CEO Expand

Peter Dixon during his time as Phoenix Natural Gas CEO

Sam McBride

Queen’s University has “paused” an honorary degree it chose to award to someone involved in a Stormont scandal, after questions about the decision were asked by the Belfast Telegraph.

Last week, an individual contacted the sister newspaper of the Irish Independent to express concern at the university’s judgment in lauding former Phoenix Natural Gas chief executive Peter Dixon.

