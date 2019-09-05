One in four children with a disability is being “suspended” from school through the use of shortened timetables, often to deal with behavioural problem.

Quarter of children with disability 'suspended' from school through use of shortened timetables

The figure rises to one in three with autism, and the practice does lasting damage to children and their families – educationally, emotionally and financially, according to new research.

In many cases the shorter days are “illegal” and the findings have prompted calls for the Minister for Education to compel schools to meet their obligation to educate children with disabilities.

The research - by a team from Inclusion Ireland and Technological University (TU) Dublin - is based on an extensive survey and interviews with parents.

Lead author Deborah Brennan of TU Dublin said children were being denied their right to education because of the lack of acceptance and accommodation of their differences.

“Many parents told us they are being forced either to accept a short school day or to remove their child from school,” she said.

The report, “Education, behaviour and exclusion: The experience and impact of short school days on children with disabilities and their families in the Republic of Ireland”, is published today.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Enda Egan

The research found the average short school day lasted only two to three hours, with many children forced to attend school for less than an hour a day.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Enda Egan said it was “very worrying to us, the impact that short school days are having on both parents and children. It is causing severe anxiety in the children, so much so that many have indicated not wanting to go to school at all.

“Families are also suffering significant financial loss as they scramble to keep afloat and hold onto their jobs with being available to mind a child for extra hours each day or to collect their child from school at a moment’s notice.”

Short school days, also known as “reduced timetables”, were the subject of hearings by the Joint Oireachtas Education Committee earlier this year.

Education Minister Joe McHugh, has said that all children have a right to a full school day, and that short school days should not be used for “behaviour management”, but research found that children’s behaviour was the most common reason that schools give for imposing short school days.

Ms Brennan said “schools appear to be using a short school day as a behaviour management ‘shortcut’, sometimes when dealing with quite serious behaviour problems, without consulting experts outside the school or addressing root causes.”

She said “some of these ‘challenging behaviours’ are ways that children normally act when they have a certain condition – so this is simply discrimination”.

Mr Egan said the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Ireland ratified last year, provided that people with disabilities should have the same right to avail of, and benefit from, appropriate education as their peers.

He called on the Minister to compel and monitor schools so that they “stop blocking the admission of children with disabilities, including by their admissions policies.”

The research TEAM included three young adults with intellectual disabilities, Margaret Turley, Tomás Murphy and Christopher Byrne Araya. The research was funded by the Irish Research Council under a scheme that partners researchers with the community and voluntary sector.

Online Editors