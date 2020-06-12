Q&A: Summer Education Programme - is my child eligible, and when will it run?

Education editor Katherine Donnelly runs through some frequently asked questions on this year's Summer Education Programme.

My child used to qualify for July Provision. Is this different?

This is based on July Provision but it is being expanded.

Who is eligible?

Detailed guidance will be provided to help schools and parents to identify qualifying children. The criteria which schools can use to select children that might benefit are:

pupils with a diagnosis of Autism; pupils with severe and profound learning difficulties;

any child in a special class or special school; children transitioning into a special class from early years settings to primary school;

pupils in primary school mainstream classes who present with the following disabilities:

children with Down syndrome

children who are Deaf or most severe hard of hearing

children who are blind or have a most severe visual impairment

children who have a moderate general learning disability

children with severe emotional behavioural difficulties

When will it run?

For a minimum of two weeks and a maximum of four weeks during the July/August period. Schools will have flexibility in the timing and duration of the programme to take account of local circumstances.

So I can definitely sign my child up?

Participation by schools, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) is voluntary and schools may choose whether to participate.

So what happens in my school doesn’t participate?

There will be home-based provision where the child’s school is not running a programme or it does not have capacity to accommodate an eligible student in the planned programme.

In these situations, the Department of Education will fund the employment of a tutor by the parent/ guardian for up to 10 hours per week for up to four weeks during the summer.

Who will the tutor be?

A tutor must be a registered teacher or a special needs assistant (SNA). Alternatively, where a child with complex needs is unable to access a school-based programme, the HSE will provide a home support worker. Where this option is provided, there may be potential for further input from other members of the multidisciplinary disability team.

What about DEIS schools?

All 890 schools in the DEIS programme are being invited to make expressions of interests in running a one week programme they feel best fits the needs of their students.



It will be offered on a voluntary basis. Schools have been asked to identify those pupils most in need and will contact parents directly. They will have flexibility on when to hold it during the summer.

All 698 DEIS primary schools will have the opportunity to run a Literacy and Numeracy Camp. A module on Wellbeing has also been developed. The aim of these summer camps is to provide rich educational experiences for young people, which foster a sense of belonging and creativity and confidence in their learning.

ll 192 DEIS post-primary schools are being offered the opportunity to run a new programme which has been developed focusing on encouraging those students deemed most in need to reconnect with school, supporting their physical, social and emotional wellbeing and providing them with the skills they need to engage in a meaningful way with learning in the future.

Details of these programmes and how to apply can be found at gov.ie/summerprovision

I s there a HSE-led programme as well? What is that?

This is to support for children with complex needs, the services for whom, including therapeutic interventions, in-home support, day and residential respite have been severely curtailed because of Covid-19.

Subject to the availability of school premises and the availability of SNAs, the HSE will provide school-based, summer camp-type supports for up to 1,200 children with complex needs.

Staff in children’s disability services will provide direction and support for SNAs to deliver activity-based “summer camps”, for a number of three-hour sessions per week. Activities will be tailored to the needs of the children, with clinicians’ input.

Online Editors