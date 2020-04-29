| 12.7°C Dublin

Q&A: School's out for summer, but how are third-year students affected by not sitting the Junior Cert?

All the big questions and answers relating to the abandonment of the State exam

Rather than having exams hanging over students during the summer, the final position is that schools are now free to run the their own assessments in the next few weeks, finishing no later than May 29. (stock photo)

Rather than having exams hanging over students during the summer, the final position is that schools are now free to run the their own assessments in the next few weeks, finishing no later than May 29. (stock photo)

Katherine Donnelly Email

This summer's Junior Cycle exams were cancelled a few weeks ago and now the minister has abandoned plans to hold a version of them in the autumn. What's the story?

There has been a re-think. Rather than having exams hanging over students during the summer, the final position is that schools are now free to run the their own assessments in the next few weeks, finishing no later than May 29.

What sort of assessments can I expect to sit?

That is up to the school. Department of Education guidance outlines a range of options, such as online assessments, project work, assignments, essay-style questions, and presentations.