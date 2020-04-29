Q&A: School's out for summer, but how are third-year students affected by not sitting the Junior Cert?

This summer's Junior Cycle exams were cancelled a few weeks ago and now the minister has abandoned plans to hold a version of them in the autumn. What's the story?

There has been a re-think. Rather than having exams hanging over students during the summer, the final position is that schools are now free to run the their own assessments in the next few weeks, finishing no later than May 29.

That is up to the school. Department of Education guidance outlines a range of options, such as online assessments, project work, assignments, essay-style questions, and presentations.

A school could decide to include something else and some have already signalled that they will award some marks based on a student's level of engagement with distance learning.

The assumption is that schools will run assessments but, in a small number of cases, that may not be possible and teachers will use their professional knowledge, including a student's track record in previous exams.

I miss the structure of school and I am not engaging as well with my studies as I normally do, so I am worried about how I will fare in assessments in the next few weeks.

In their overall assessment of students, the advice to schools is to give greater weighting to work completed before the March 12 closure, to take account of the impact of the shutdown on a student's ability to engage.

Where Covid-19 has had a particular impact on a student, or students, it may be that assessment will be based entirely on work completed prior to March 12.

There is very poor broadband in my house, but some of my classmates have great internet connections, so how can an online test be fair?

This is another example of where schools will have to decide what works best for their students. Clearly, if students have a connectivity issue, or if they all don't have access, or equal access, to a digital device, such as a laptop, the school would opt for other forms of assessment.

My parents are frontline healthcare workers and are exhausted, so I have to take on a lot of responsibility around minding my siblings. It's very hard for me to engage with study and I don't know how I will be able to do any assessments in the next few weeks.

Schools will be sensitive to situations such as this. In drawing up plans for any assessments over the next month, they are being advised to take account of the disruption to learning experienced by students, and also that some may not be able to take on any additional burden because of issues arising from Covid-19.

So how will schools decide what forms of assessment to run?

Schools are advised to take a whole-school approach, starting with consultation with teachers. Individual teachers will know what works best for their students in their subjects. Then the school is expected to communicate their proposals to parents and students.

I got a bit of a shock with my mocks and was going to put in a sprint in the final few months because I know I could have done better. Is there any danger the school would award a final grade based on the mocks?

Some teachers may consider mock results, but it is expected that they will look at learning across a range of measures, including past achievement and whatever assessments they consider appropriate in the weeks ahead, to provide a rounded picture.

The minister said students would get a certificate of completion. What's that?

The Department of Education will award this to students early in the next school year. It will provide each student with a certificate confirming completion of the Junior Cycle programme of study, including the list of subjects, short courses and/or priority learning units studied and the level at which the subject was studied.

Will I also get a Junior Cycle Profile of Achievement (JCPA)?

No, the JCPA will not be issued this year. However, schools will award a school report, based on assessments of student learning in each subject, provided by teachers.

These reports will include achievement in classroom-based assessments (CBAs) already done, the results of whatever new assessment they do in the coming weeks and any other learning , such as in wellbeing.

The school report sounds a lot like the JCPA. Is it?

It is, except the JCPA includes the grades from the June exams, and the school report cannot do that.