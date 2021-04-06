‘Put one day aside to vaccinate special education staff,’ INTO chief urges Government

One day should be put aside over the coming months to vaccinate special education staff the General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers' Organisation (INTO) has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Radio One’s Morning Ireland, John Boyle said that teachers working in special schools should be given top priority in particular.

“The letter that was issued to schools - it said very, very clearly - that within the education cohorts, the top priority was going to be given to the workers who work in special schools and special classes,” he said.

“There’s only 8,000-9,000 workers across primary and secondary between SNAs and teachers that work in special education, and the infection levels have been really, really high there compared to other schools.

“Last weekend in the Helix, 6,500 people were vaccinated in one day. So you’re really talking about giving a message to teachers that we care about you as workers, and about the SNAs, and that you’re prepared to put one day aside in the next two to three months to vaccinate the special ed staff.”

Mr Boyle added that many schools have had difficulties getting in substitute teachers when some of their staff fell ill with Covid-19.

“Before Easter, with the infection level rising, staff were falling everyday, we were getting phone calls, another class closed, another school closed,” he said.

“To think the amount it’s costing to get subs in - we can’t even get subs for them - to spend one day testing them.”

Mr Boyle did note though that many teachers do continue in-person work with students during the Summer period, and that this would still affect teachers returning to work in September.

“There’s a big difference in being vaccinated in July, or June - when Summer programmes are going to run for the children with the special education - and getting your first dose if you’re a 35 year old teacher towards the end of August, the same day that your cousin who is maybe on a course with a university abroad, sitting at their computer for the last number of months,” he said.

“On the exact same day, the two of them are vaccinated. How could that teacher build up immunity to be back inside in an overcrowded classroom in early September if she or he is only getting a vaccine in August?”

The current Government plan is to have in the region of 80pc of adults vaccinated with their first dose by the end of June.

The General Secretary of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland Kieran Christie was also asked on the same RTÉ radio programme whether his members were prepared to possibly go on strike before the Summer holidays.

“Well, I think we’re making leaps and bounds here in terms of decision making, we have to get through our conventions this week and we will be discussing at length with our members - as I know our colleagues in the other three unions will be doing so,” he said.

“But certainly, the anger and the dismay is such that I wouldn’t be ruling anything in or anything out.”

