Pupils with special needs will have hours lost up to February mid-term restored

The Department of Education has reversed a decision not to allow schools to restore resource hours lost to pupils with special needs if their teacher fills in for an absent colleague.

The Department has told schools today that they may “bank” the hours and recoup the support time later in the year.

It comes against the backdrop of severe staffing challenges for schools because of the high incidence of Covid

Last year, when Covid-related absences were hitting schools, the Department facilitated flexibility around the deployment of special education teachers.

Schools were allowed to “bank” the hours and to restore the time to pupils at a later stage, but it was withdrawn last term.

From the end of September, schools were told only to use special education teachers to fill gaps as a last resort and, where they were used, the Department would not replace the time lost.

The change was intended to minimise disruption to pupils with special educational needs and to encourage schools not to rely on resource teachers for substitute cover.

However, many schools said they continued to have no option but use the special education teachers and with the current unprecedentedly high levels of staff absence it has become very common.

Last week the Department announced a range of measures to improve the supply of substitute cover and, today, it went a step further by restoring the “banked” hours facility.

Apart from staffing issues, it acknowledged that a lot pupils, including children with special needs were missing school at the moment, and the additional support from their special education teacher (SET).

It said it was now permitting the banking of special education teacher hours from January until the February mid-term break.

It reminded schools to abide by the terms of the information note on the sequencing of sourcing substitution so that the use of special education teachers was minimised.

“But, where it cannot be avoided, schools will be permitted to bank the hours to ensure that children with additional needs continue to be supported,” it stated.