Pupils sitting the State exams have been caught using a mobile phone to access the internet and checking textbooks while on toilet breaks from the exam hall.

Pupils use mobile phones and toilet breaks to cheat in State exams

They are just two of the cheating methods employed by Leaving Cert and Junior Cert pupils last year and in 2017.

That is according to information released by the State Examinations Commission (SEC) in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Candidates were also found to have cheated after being spotted taking written notes into an exam centre, plagiarism and completing coursework outside of the school environment.

The SEC confirmed that 69 grades were withheld from students participating in last year's Leaving Cert while 35 grades were withheld from Junior Cert students.

In relation to last year's Leaving Cert, the 69 grades were withheld across a range of subjects including Irish, English, maths, history, geography, art, applied maths, agricultural science, physics, biology, engineering, construction studies, business, economics, home economics and religious education. In 2017, 57 grades were withheld across a range of subjects.

This year, 71 students who sat the Leaving Cert have not been given their results over fears they had cheated.

Of these, 51 had their results permanently withheld.

Another 20 candidates had results "provisionally withheld... on a without prejudice basis pending further communication with the schools and candidates concerned".

Among the sanctions imposed on candidates were withholding of the entire results in the subject concerned, withholding of a mark for a subject component and withholding of the results across all subjects.

