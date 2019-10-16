Pupils in a Dublin school where fire destroyed a wing of classrooms and a canteen won’t be back for the rest of the week, at least.

Pupils from Dublin school destroyed by fire won’t be back in school until at least next week

The fire at Scoil Chaitriona, Mask Avenue, Coolock caused serious damage to the senior girls-only school, and water and smoke damage to the co-ed junior school.

The junior school, catering for pupils from junior infants to first class, will be closed until the end of the week to allow for clean-up an repair operations, in the hope that it will re-open next Monday.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to secure alternative accommodation for the senior pupils, after the upper floor of a classroom wing was gutted in the fire, leading to the collapse of the roof.

A number of schools in the locality have offered classrooms to meet the immediate accommodation needs of the senior pupils, and these are being considered by the board of management. Another option being considered is the erection of pre-fabs on free space around the school.

The school authorities are meeting tomorrow and will update parents on the accommodation arrangements.

Education Minister Joe McHugh visited the school today to see the impact of the fire and to speak to the principal and school management.

A senior Department of Education official liaised with principal and school management throughout the day, while a senior architect from the Department was also at the school to assess the situation .

Mr McHugh said it was “a traumatic incident for all those connected to the school” and pledged to “stay with the school community during this and we will help them get through this.”

The minister said the immediate focus was getting the schools back in operation as early as possible next week. He said. and that his Department would provide every assistance, first with information on options for the school and then with a plan to get children back into school.

The school would not have to make up the lost time, the Department of Education has confirmed.

Six units of Dublin Fire Brigade fought the blaze, which broke out just before 6.30am yesterday.

Blaze broke out at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue in Artane at around 6am (Photo: Gerry Mooney)

Fire engines from Tara Street, Donnybrook, North Strand and Kilbarrack were involved in the emergency.

The fire was brought under control and prevented from spreading from the senior school to the junior school and there were no reports of injuries.

“We got a call just before 6.30am of a confirmed fire at Scoil Chaitriona on Mask Avenue. There was three classrooms involved in the upper tier of the school,” said Dublin Fire Brigade Incident Commander Barbara Cahill.

“We were in attendance and started putting water on the fire. We then asked for more fire engines. There was a problem with water, so we asked the waterworks to increase the pressure, which they did,” she added.

“There was six fire engines here in total, including one environmental unit, one turntable ladder and one ambulance. We brought the fire under control rapidly,” said Ms Cahill.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt and all the residents around have been informed. The families of the kids have been text messaged that they are not to come to school,” she added.

“The fire was in the senior school, but did not spread to the junior school,” she confirmed.

There is no indication that the fire was suspicious in nature but Gardai did attend the scene as a matter of protocol.

After the fire was extinguished fire crews could be seen in the burnt-out classrooms damping them down with hoses. Smoke was still billowing from the collapsed roof.

It is believed the fire may have spread through the roof space along the wing.

By 8am the fire was under control and some of the emergency crews returned to their stations while others continued working at the scene.

Local TD and minister Finian McGrath said the school would be advised to make contact with their insurers to confirm the extent of policy cover and how it can be used to support the cost of repairs and temporary accommodation.

A garda investigation is under way.

