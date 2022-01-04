Public health experts have cleared the way for schools to reopen as planned this week.

Education Minister Norma Foley is currently briefing unions and school boards of management representatives on plans to allow students return to classes on Thursday.

The minister will relay advice she received from HSE public health officials saying there is no reason schools cannot return this week.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan also met this afternoon to discuss the latest situation with the pandemic.

It was also decided at the meeting that primary and secondary schools should return on Thursday.

There has been concern among teachers unions over returning to classrooms while Covid-19 cases numbers remain high.

