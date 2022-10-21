Protest as Galway school refuses permission for teacher to attend Teaching Council meetings

Niall Duddy (centre) supported by represnetatives of the Association of Secondary Teacher' Ireland (ASTI) protesting outside Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway over school's refusal to allow him attend meetings of the Teaching Council

A teachers’ union staged protest outside a school that is refusing a teacher permission to attend meetings of the Teaching Council.

Niall Duddy, a member of the Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI), is an elected representative of the council, the professional standards body for the profession

Mr Duddy a maths teacher at Presentation College, Athenry, Co Galway, represents second-level teachers across 13 counties, in Connacht Munster and Ulster.

In a statement the school said it was “putting the interests of students first” and could not release Mr Duddy for, typically, one day a week, because of current problems sourcing a substitute,

The protest, attended by ASTI president Miriam Duggan and general secretary Kieran Christie did not affect classes, nor did it interfere with a visit by Education Minister Norma Foley for the official opening of its new building.

Ms Duggan said the Teaching Council worked in the interest of the public to promote the highest standards in teaching and education in Ireland.

“When a school board of management refuses to allow a teacher to attend Teaching Council meetings, this has a debilitating impact on the work of the Teaching Council. It means the elected teacher cannot properly fulfil her or his role under statute. It denies thousands of teachers their right to be represented on the Teaching Council.”

A statement issued on behalf of the school stated that the continuity of learning for students was its priority

“The Board of Management continues to encourage all staff to pursue continuous professional development opportunities to further their personal and professional development.

“However, in this case, the staff member, a mathematics teacher, is requesting release from teaching duties, which from experience amounts to one day per week. Such regular absences from class teaching, which have been sanctioned in previous years, are disruptive for students, not least because it is extremely difficult to procure and retain a substitute teacher for one day per week. The school has to put the interests of students first.

“The school has been advised that today’s industrial action is unlawful.”

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie rejected the school assertion that the protest was unlawful.

He said that a suitable substitute for the teacher was identified, but the school declined to avail of their services.

He said Mr Duddy was elected to represent in excess of 8,000 teachers and the school’s board of management was “displaying a shocking level of disrespect for the rights of these teachers to be represented on the Teaching Council.”

He said the Teaching Council performed vital work in the national interest including registration of teachers, professional standards, investigation of complaints against teachers and it was “unacceptable that a board of management of one school is frustrating this valuable work”.

“Although elected to his position, Niall Duddy is appointed to serve on the Teaching Council by the Minister for Education. The action of this Board of Management amounts to thumbing their nose at the Minister for Education,” he said.

A spokesperson for the Teaching Council said it was aware of the matter.

The spokesperson said the council’s work was overseen, facilitated and guided by the council itself, which comprises 37 members.

The spokesperson added: “The Council has benefited from, and has been grateful for, the discretion and flexibility exercised by employers, including school patrons and boards of management, in facilitating attendance at meetings by members of the Council.

“The Teaching Council has no role in employment arrangements for its members and who serve on the Council in a voluntary capacity.”