Progression rates to college improve in schools serving disadvantaged communities

One of the last things on Ruth Hyland’s mind before her premature death was to ensure her physics-mad daughter Nicole could study the subject in the Leaving Cert.

Ruth died suddenly in May 2019, as one school year was wrapping up, and her focus was on Nicole’s options for fifth year at St Dominic’s Secondary School, Ballyfermot, Dublin, the following September.

In the relatively small all-girls school, serving an area of socio-economic disadvantage, subject choice did not extend to physics, but Ruth, Nicole and principal Sarah Green were determined to find a way.

This week, 18-year-old Nicole received her top CAO choice of Physical Sciences in Trinity College Dublin, having achieved an impressive H2 in the subject .

Sadly, Ruth could not share her daughter’s joy but Nicole said she would be “so happy. She was a leader, she asked the school, how can we get me to do physics.”

Nicole is one of 12 students from the St Dominic’s class of 2021 heading to higher education, after a bumper round of CAO offers for the school.

Ms Green recalls that the last conversation she had with Ruth Hyland was “about finding a way for Nicole to continue studying physics at senior cycle”.

The principal came up with a plan that involved paying a student teacher, then on placement in the school, to provide private tuition for Nicole. It continued through fifth and sixth year. St Dominic’s deputy principal Sr Liz says their “moral compass is set to support every student and make sure no student is left behind.”

While some can pay for grinds, St Dominic’s draws on whatever resources it can to level the playing pitch for its girls. It has several partners including Aspire2, a collaboration with DPS Engineering to support students to get the best Leaving Cert possible, the software company Salesforce, St Vincent de Paul as well as the Dominican Ministry Fund.

Read More

Pupils are encouraged to aim high from the beginning and it was in second year, that Nicole and a classmate, India O’Reilly, benefited from a scholarship to attend the Walton Club in Trinity College Dublin. It was here that Nicole’s love of physics was nurtured and she recalls thinking “this is what I want to do”.

India, also received her top CAO choice, one of four from the class to receive an offer for arts in Maynooth University. The others are Megan Kavanagh Byrne, Leah Reilly and Holly Mullen.

Another four are heading to Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) including Ana Maria Laslau, who had little or no English when she arrived from Romania and started first year. She is about to embark on a programme in international languages and tourism.

One of the challenges for schools in communities with little or no tradition of higher education, is raising expectations, and some of the St Dominic’s class of 2021 were not waiting for a CAO offer, even though they had submitted applications.

Among them were Kim Tyrrell and Sophie Youlden, both also heading to TU Dublin, Kim to study applied social care while Sophie got her dream course, Business, but neither had logged on to the CAO on Tuesday to check whether they had received an offer.

Both had signed up to do a post Leaving Cert (PLC) course thinking that would be their route to third level next year.

“I got a text from the CAO and I thought it was a mistake” said Sophie. Kim was equally surprised when her text landed.

Also going to TU Dublin, to study computer science, is Katie Walsh.

Meanwhile Aoife O’Connor who had always dreamed of being a chef, more recently decided that she wanted to be a home economics teacher. She is heading off to study home economics and religious education, in St Angela’s College in Sligo and, according to the principal, she will be the first St Dominic’s pupil in 42 years.

Aoife’s success of a H1 in home economics was down to a special partnership with local school St John’s College where teacher Alice Quinn took on the responsibility of teaching the subject to the students from St Dominic’s in sixth year when their school was unable to recruit a home economics teacher. In return, the boys from St John’s were able to study French in St Dominic’s.

Meanwhile Sophie Scully received an offer for Dublin City University, and Nicole McNevin for National College of Ireland.

Another 24 of the 42-pupil class of 2021, which included 11 doing Leaving cert Applied, are going on to PLC courses and one to an apprenticeship in technology.

The exceptional Leaving Cert assessments of 2020 and 2021, where estimated marks provided by teachers played a central role, have seen progression rates to college improve in schools serving disadvantaged communities.

Key to that was the decision not to use a school’s historical performance in the exam as a measure to gauge how a current Leaving Certificate class would fare.

The National Parents Council Post Primary Helpline is open today, 11am-4pm. Call 1800 265 165.