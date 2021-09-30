Professor Philip Nolan retires as Maynooth University president after 10-year term

Professor Philip Nolan is retiring as president of Maynooth University today, after a 10-year term.

Prof Nolan has also played a critical role in controlling the spread of Covid in Ireland as chair of Nphet’s Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group.

He took on the role with the public health emergency team at the onset of the pandemic, in March 2020, at the request of the Government.

Prof Nolan became a household name overseeing the development of mathematical and statistical models to forecast the behaviour of the virus and was a familiar face at Nphet briefings explaining their work.

Maynooth University today paid tribute Prof Nolan, noting that he he led major campus developments and curriculum innovations, while overseeing a phase of rapid growth.

Dr Mary Canning, who chairs Maynooth University’s governing authority, said Prof Nolan had provided “visionary leadership”.

“The strides made by Maynooth University in terms of offering students an outstanding and distinctive learning experience, in growing the university’s research profile, and in a massive expansion of its campus facilities, are legacies of his tenure that will endure for years,” she said.

Maynooth is now the fastest growing university in Ireland, and the only one in the top 100 UK-based Times Higher Education (THE) Young University Rankings.

Prof Nolan’s reform of the undergraduate curriculum was cited as a best practice model for all Irish universities in its success in broadening the range of subject options for students.

He oversaw the expansion of its law department, the school of business, and the appointment of over 250 additional academic staff.

In terms of campus development Prof Nolan instigated major initiatives including its single biggest construction project, worth €57m, a 20-year master plan and the opening of the International College of Engineering at Fuzhou University in China.

Prof Nolan was admitted to the Royal Irish Academy (RIA) in May 2021 and was described in his citation as “a distinguished researcher, teacher and administrator”.

Prof Nolan will be succeeded by Professor Eeva Leinonen, who takes up her post on Friday, October 1.