Private schools cash in on boom with fees hike
Economic recovery and foreign pupils fuel influx for day and boarding studies
More than two in three private schools have increased their fees this year as growing numbers of parents show a willingness to pay for advantages that money can buy.
Higher fees are driven by rising demand, with enrolments standing at about 25,500.
Economic recovery has made private education affordable for more families, while the sector is also enrolling more foreign students, partly because of Brexit.
For parents, the benefits may include smaller classes, better facilities and social networking, and while cost is not an issue for many, others make sacrifices to fund it.
While the Government covers the cost of teacher salaries, running to about €90m a year, it doesn't foot the bill for building or day-to-day costs.
There are regular calls for an end to the teacher salary subsidy, but the counter argument is that teachers would have to be paid anyway. Recent figures from the Department of Education suggest bringing private schools into the "free education" scheme would cost the State about €24m.
The situation varies between schools, but the general bounce being enjoyed in the private sector is seen in day pupil fee rises of up to €400-a-year. Some 34 of the 51 day schools raised their charges this year - in most cases by between €100-€200.
Private School Pupil Numbers/Fees
Alexandra College, Dublin 6
Pupils 2015/16: 530
Pupils 2016/17: 565
Pupils 2017/18: 548
DAY FEES: € 7386
Change: € 145
Bandon Grammar School, Co Cork
Pupils 2015/16: 660
Pupils 2016/17: 675
Pupils 2017/18: 673
DAY FEES: € 3365
Change: € 150
Belvedere College S.J, Dublin 1
Pupils 2015/16: 1011
Pupils 2016/17: 1008
Pupils 2017/18: 1004
DAY FEES: € 6000
Change: € 310
Blackrock College, Blackrock
Pupils 2015/16: 1014
Pupils 2016/17: 1021
Pupils 2017/18: 1018
DAY FEES: € 7100
Change: € 200
Castleknock College, Dublin 15
Pupils 2015/16: 644
Pupils 2016/17: 643
Pupils 2017/18: 666
DAY FEES: € 6253
Change: € 223
Catholic University School, Dublin 2
Pupils 2015/16: 469
Pupils 2016/17: 503
Pupils 2017/18: 525
DAY FEES: € 5400
Change: € 200
Christian Brothers College, Dun Laoghaire
Pupils 2015/16: 450
Pupils 2016/17: 472
Pupils 2017/18: 506
DAY FEES: € 4630
Change: € 250
Christian Brothers College, Co Cork
Pupils 2015/16: 903
Pupils 2016/17: 914
Pupils 2017/18: 903
DAY FEES: € 4150
Change: € 100
Cistercian College, Co Tipperary
Pupils 2015/16: 173
Pupils 2016/17: 172
Pupils 2017/18: 185
DAY FEES: € 6950
Change: € 0
Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare
Pupils 2015/16: 434
Pupils 2016/17: 445
Pupils 2017/18: 433
DAY FEES: Boarding only
Change: € 0
Drogheda Grammar School, Drogheda
Pupils 2015/16: 303
Pupils 2016/17: 320
Pupils 2017/18: 351
DAY FEES: € 3780
Change: € 90
Dundalk Grammar School, Dundalk
Pupils 2015/16: 560
Pupils 2016/17: 573
Pupils 2017/18: 567
DAY FEES: € 3528
Change: € 69
Glenstal Abbey School, Co Limerick
Pupils 2015/16: 246
Pupils 2016/17: 254
Pupils 2017/18: 249
DAY FEES: € 11550
Change: € 0
Gonzaga College, Ranelagh
Pupils 2015/16: 552
Pupils 2016/17: 550
Pupils 2017/18: 552
DAY FEES: € 6290
Change: € 165
Holy Child Secondary School, Killiney
Pupils 2015/16: 368
Pupils 2016/17: 347
Pupils 2017/18: 341
DAY FEES: € 6100
Change: € 150
John Scottus Secondary School, Rathmichael
Pupils 2015/16: 125
Pupils 2016/17: 127
Pupils 2017/18: 120
DAY FEES: € 5550
Change: € 0
Loreto Abbey Secondary School, Co Dublin
Pupils 2015/16: 627
Pupils 2016/17: 622
Pupils 2017/18: 639
DAY FEES: € 4170
Change: € 120
Loreto College , Dublin 2
Pupils 2015/16: 573
Pupils 2016/17: 576
Pupils 2017/18: 563
DAY FEES: € 4400
Change: € 180
Loreto College Foxrock, Dublin 18
Pupils 2015/16: 561
Pupils 2016/17: 552
Pupils 2017/18: 525
DAY FEES: € 4225
Change: € 150
Loreto High School , Rathfarnham
Pupils 2015/16: 637
Pupils 2016/17: 628
Pupils 2017/18: 652
DAY FEES: € 4080
Change: € 180
Midleton College, Co Cork
Pupils 2015/16: 417
Pupils 2016/17: 409
Pupils 2017/18: 419
DAY FEES: € 4800
Change: € 0
Monaghan Collegiate School, Monaghan
Pupils 2015/16: 256
Pupils 2016/17: 266
Pupils 2017/18: 281
DAY FEES: € 3070
Change: € 0
Mount Anville Secondary School, Dublin 14
Pupils 2015/16: 662
Pupils 2016/17: 675
Pupils 2017/18: 677
DAY FEES: € 5800
Change: € 200
Mount Sackville Secondary School, Dublin 20
Pupils 2015/16: 654
Pupils 2016/17: 680
Pupils 2017/18: 661
DAY FEES: € 4500
Change: € 0
Newbridge College, Co Kildare
Pupils 2015/16: 882
Pupils 2016/17: 882
Pupils 2017/18: 892
DAY FEES: € 4400
Change: € 175
Notre Dame Secondary School, Dublin 14
Pupils 2015/16: 128
Pupils 2016/17: 64
Pupils 2017/18: 27
DAY FEES: CLOSING JUNE 2019
Change:
Presentation Brothers College, Cork city
Pupils 2015/16: 705
Pupils 2016/17: 718
Pupils 2017/18: 717
DAY FEES: € 3900
Change: € 400
Rathdown School, Glenageary
Pupils 2015/16: 275
Pupils 2016/17: 301
Pupils 2017/18: 257
DAY FEES: € 6995
Change: € 45
Rockbrook Park School, Rathfarnham
Pupils 2015/16: 172
Pupils 2016/17: 167
Pupils 2017/18: 169
DAY FEES: € 4080
Change: € 0
Rockwell College, Co Tipperary
Pupils 2015/16: 477
Pupils 2016/17: 500
Pupils 2017/18: 497
DAY FEES: € 4650
Change: € 200
Rosemont School, Sandyford
Pupils 2015/16: 143
Pupils 2016/17: 150
Pupils 2017/18: 169
DAY FEES: € 4800
Change: € 0
Royal School Cavan, Cavan
Pupils 2015/16: 229
Pupils 2016/17: 218
Pupils 2017/18: 240
DAY FEES: € 2800
Change: € 200
Sandford Park School Ltd, Ranelagh
Pupils 2015/16: 319
Pupils 2016/17: 349
Pupils 2017/18: 372
DAY FEES: € 7150
Change: € 0
Scoil Mhuire, Cork city
Pupils 2015/16: 389
Pupils 2016/17: 391
Pupils 2017/18: 414
DAY FEES: € 3600
Change: € 0
Sligo Grammar School, Sligo
Pupils 2015/16: 452
Pupils 2016/17: 424
Pupils 2017/18: 427
DAY FEES: € 3180
Change: € 0
St Andrew's College, Blackrock
Pupils 2015/16: 986
Pupils 2016/17: 996
Pupils 2017/18: 988
DAY FEES: € 6855
Change: € 135
St Columba's College, Dublin 16
Pupils 2015/16: 288
Pupils 2016/17: 307
Pupils 2017/18: 325
DAY FEES: € 8241
Change: € 241
St Conleth's College, Ballsbridge
Pupils 2015/16: 238
Pupils 2016/17: 269
Pupils 2017/18: 278
DAY FEES: € 5500
Change: € 0
St Gerard's School, Bray
Pupils 2015/16: 537
Pupils 2016/17: 545
Pupils 2017/18: 549
DAY FEES: € 7339
Change: € 210
St Joseph of Cluny Secondary, Killiney
Pupils 2015/16: 318
Pupils 2016/17: 309
Pupils 2017/18: 244
DAY FEES: € 4750
Change: € 100
St Killian's Deutsche Schule, Clonskeagh
Pupils 2015/16: 372
Pupils 2016/17: 396
Pupils 2017/18: 392
DAY FEES: € 5150
Change: € 200
St Mary's College, Dublin 6
Pupils 2015/16: 442
Pupils 2016/17: 438
Pupils 2017/18: 434
DAY FEES: € 6175
Change: € 0
St Michael's College, Dublin 4
Pupils 2015/16: 636
Pupils 2016/17: 641
Pupils 2017/18: 655
DAY FEES: € 5717
Change: € 137
Stratford College, Rathgar
Pupils 2015/16: 120
Pupils 2016/17: 143
Pupils 2017/18: 154
DAY FEES: € 4150
Change: € -10
Sutton Park School, Sutton
Pupils 2015/16: 317
Pupils 2016/17: 345
Pupils 2017/18: 359
DAY FEES: € 7900
Change: € 0
Terenure College, Terenure
Pupils 2015/16: 690
Pupils 2016/17: 682
Pupils 2017/18: 695
DAY FEES: € 5200
Change: € 100
The High School, Rathgar
Pupils 2015/16: 691
Pupils 2016/17: 706
Pupils 2017/18: 717
DAY FEES: € 6100
Change: € 200
The King's Hospital, Dublin 20
Pupils 2015/16: 719
Pupils 2016/17: 727
Pupils 2017/18: 716
DAY FEES: € 7190
Change: € 140
The Teresian School, Donnybrook
Pupils 2015/16: 205
Pupils 2016/17: 196
Pupils 2017/18: 181
DAY FEES: € 5460
Change: € 100
Villiers Secondary School, Limerick city
Pupils 2015/16: 587
Pupils 2016/17: 566
Pupils 2017/18: 562
DAY FEES: € 3950
Change: € 230
Wesley College, Dublin 16
Pupils 2015/16: 930
Pupils 2016/17: 907
Pupils 2017/18: 914
DAY FEES: € 6370
Change: € 120
While increases of the order €100-€200 may appear modest in the overall context, they double last year's typical rise.
About half of private schools charge in the region of €3,000-€5,000 a year.
Schools in the Church of Ireland sector, many serving rural communities whose families are not well-off, tend to have the lowest charges.
The most expensive day school is the €8,241 St Columba's College in south Dublin, which attracts many pupils from outside Ireland.
This year saw the first increase in its day fees since it dropped rates from €12,426 to €8,000 in 2016, to bring it closer into line with local competition where post-austerity recovery in fee levels was sluggish. Apart from day fees, many schools also have day boarder rates which cover meals, activities and after school study up to 8-9pm.
Fortunes
South Dublin has a big concentration of private schools and improving family fortunes has seen an almost across the board increase in fee levels this year. The market in south Dublin has been shaken up by the arrival of a so-called grind school, The Dublin Academy of Education. The €7,495-a-year Stillorgan-based academy opened in September with a full house of 200 full-time fifth- and sixth-year students.
While it may eat into traditional catchments for local establishments, with pupil numbers at second-level on the rise generally, there may be enough to go around.
Last September also saw the opening of an international school - Nord Anglia in south county Dublin - with day fees of €23,000-24,000 a year.
When fully open, the school will have capacity for 800 three-18 year olds, and is offering the globally-recognised International Baccalaureate (IB) programme, rather than the Leaving Certificate. Most of Nord Anglia's pupils are expected to be from families of international executives to moving Ireland and ex-pat families relocating home.
Ireland is also becoming a destination for international students arriving without their families, whose parents want them to have an English language second-level education.
Many are enrolling in private schools, particularly in the boarding sector, although elsewhere students may live with host families.
While not an entirely new trend, Brexit has given it a boost, particularly with families from Nigeria, Korea, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
Emma Godsil of the Godsil Education consultancy said a few years ago, people at international student recruitment fairs "might not have known Ireland, now they are requesting to speak to us".
She said while some families want boarding schools, the consultancy also places students in day schools and with host families, and offer a guardianship service, which involves looking after a student's broader needs. From between 10-20 international students three years ago, they now have about 100 under their wing.
Boarding School Fees
Blackrock College, Co Dublin
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 19450
Rathdown School, Co Dublin
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 19275
The Kings Hospital, Dublin 20
FIVE DAY: € 14890
SEVEN DAY: € 16795
St Columba's College, Dublin 16
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 23481
Alexandra College, Dublin 6
FIVE DAY: € 17552
SEVEN DAY: € 18614
Wesley College, Dublin16
FIVE DAY: € 14170
SEVEN DAY: € 15320
Royal School Cavan, Cavan
FIVE DAY: € 8200
SEVEN DAY: N/A
Cola¡iste Ide, Co Kerry
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 6950
Kilkenny College, Co Kilkenny
FIVE DAY: € 8850
SEVEN DAY: N/A
Clongowes Wood College, Co Kildare
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 19890
Bandon Grammar School, Co Cork
FIVE DAY: € 8475
SEVEN DAY: € 11050
Colaiste An Phiarsaigh, Co Cork
FIVE DAY: € 9600
SEVEN DAY: € 11800
Midleton College, Co Cork
FIVE DAY: € 9600
SEVEN DAY: € 11800
Wilson's Hospital School, Co Westmeath
FIVE DAY: € 8000
SEVEN DAY: € 8998
Dundalk Grammar School, Dundalk
FIVE DAY: € 7983
SEVEN DAY: N/A
Glenstal Abbey School, Co Limerick
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 19300
Villiers Secondary School, Co Limerick
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 9200
Newtown School, Waterford City
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 10250
Sligo Grammar School, Co Sligo
FIVE DAY: N/A
SEVEN DAY: € 8950
Rockwell College, Co Tipperary
FIVE DAY: € 12500
SEVEN DAY: € 13500
Cistercian College, Co Tipperary
FIVE DAY: € 14300
SEVEN DAY: € 15300
Presentation Secondary School, Co Tipperary
FIVE DAY: € 7000
SEVEN DAY: N/A
Ursuline Secondary School, Co Tipperary
FIVE DAY: € 8100
SEVEN DAY: N/A
The Royal and Prior School, Co Donegal
FIVE DAY: € 6100
SEVEN DAY: N/A
