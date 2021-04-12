Principals put safety measures in place for full return of pupils in second level 

Principals have been busy installing additional Covid-19 safety measures – or are ready to double down on precautions – as first to fourth years return to class this morning.

Today will be the first time schools across Ireland are full to capacity since December.

Around 250,000 children will return to second level today and upon entry, students will receive refreshers on safety, including mask wearing, social distancing and hand sanitisation.

While deep cleans have been carried out in schools during the Easter holidays, to add an extra barrier of safety. However, some schools have also introduced new methods in a bid to further bolster safety during the pandemic.

Rob Halford, principal of St Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry, Co Offaly, said: “We are applying a new rule where children will have to wear masks outside, unless eating.

“Mask breaks will take place during class time, when a teacher brings the class outside and supervises students, but they will remain socially distanced.

“Previously, during break times and lunch times, we found when the children were intermingling, it was almost impossible to insist on them maintaining distances.

“So, we are insisting on wearing masks outside.”

The school has also installed a number of Co2 monitors to ensure ventilation is observed at all times. It is introducing staggered lunchtimes, while staggered home times are also being considered.

Mr Halford said all safety measures had so far been adhered to and students had “applied” them “very well”.

“I’d have to say the students have been magnificent,” Mr Halford said. “The community spirit within school has been fantastic.

“Everyone has put up with hard conditions and there were no problems at all.

“But we have realised while we’re doing well, going into this week and with the new variants being so transmissible, I am concerned.

“Between September and December, there were about five or six Covid cases but they were picked up outside school and never spread inside school.

“So, we did something right, but this time is more concerning. But we will do everything we can.”

Mr Halford said he and the staff are “delighted” all the students will return to school and he felt classroom teaching was necessary at this point, due to a malaise from screen learning.

Jean Marie Ward, the deputy principal of Malahide Community School in north county Dublin, said no plans had been made to add new measures but students would be reminded of the safety rules regularly and as soon as they step into school grounds today. “We don't need to do anything but revisit all plans,” Ms Ward said.

“The first thing we’re going to do is remind the students of the systems and protocol. And we communicate this to the parents via a school app.

“The only good thing about the pandemic is our excellent communication system, which allows us to communicate quickly and effectively.”

When the school returns this morning, 1,200 children will be on location.

Ms Ward said some children are “nervous” returning to school but she believes students are “unbelievably resilient”. “There is a level of anxiety out there but the children have been able to get on with it.”

