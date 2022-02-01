Principals’ body questions allowing schools enrol 25pc of children of past pupils

The post-primary principals’ organisation is questioning the decision to allow schools to admit up to 25pc of children or grandchildren of past pupils.

Many schools, particularly in the fee-paying sector, support the provision and argued against the introduction of a 25pc cap in 2018 school admissions legislation. Previously there was no limit.

But now the National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals (NAPD), representing all second-level schools, is raising concerns on equity grounds.

The issue is up for discussion at the Oireachtas education committee today because of a move by Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó’Ríordáin to amend the 2018 legislation.

Mr Ó’Ríordáin’s private member’s bill, which seeks remove an automatic right of entry for 25pc of children or grandchildren of past pupils, is before the committee for pre-legislative scrutiny.

Mr Ó’Ríordáin says the provision represents elitism and, in a Republic, the school a child’s parents and grandparents attended should be irrelevant.

Mr Crone will tell the committee that education is an enabler and that the education system prides itself on promoting equality, inclusiveness and on embracing diversity.

He says the vision outlined in the Department of Education’s Statement of Strategy, strives to give every student the same opportunity to achieve their full potential and that means every student must be given equality of opportunity, but the 25pc rule has consequences for that.

The NAPD director says the local school for the local child builds a sense of belonging and ownership in the community in which the child lives.

Mr Crone accepts that it is “a complex issue for some schools” but adds that “the strength of the belief in the purpose or vision of Irish education to promote equality and inclusiveness will in turn determine the decision that is required to adopt or reject the Labour bill”.