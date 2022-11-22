Principals are 'ill equipped' to find therapists for pupils, ombudsman warns

A proposed new scheme offering one-to-one mental health counselling for primary pupils must be integrated with the health system, Children’s Ombudsman Dr Niall Muldoon said today.

Dr Muldoon was referring to the €5m pilot project to provide in-school therapeutic support for children recently announced by Education Minister Norma Foley.

He told the Oireachtas education committee, which is running a series of hearings on mental health supports in education, that it was “ a very small step toward catching up with most other European countries.”

Dr Muldoon said that offering therapy in schools was not a luxury, but a necessity.

The pilot is still being developed but Dr Muldoon said there could no question of the Department of Education “simply distributing the €5m across all primary schools and getting the principals to source a therapist”.

He said that would not be the way “to create a viable, long-term system that will serve our children well. It seems to me that such an approach will only put more stress on the principals who will have to find and oversee a counsellor for their pupils, something they are ill equipped to do".

The Ombudsman said the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child emphasised that a comprehensive multi-sectoral response was needed, through integrated systems of mental health care and it was his belief that now was the time to create such a multi-sectoral response.

“The Department of Education have made the positive commitment to provide therapy in primary schools, but in the development of the system to support that, we need to see a strong engagement with the Department of Health and the HSE to ensure that ‘integrated system of mental health care’,” he said.

He said an integrated scheme would also include others, such as the parents and the wider family.

Dr Muldoon said a strong and effective therapeutic service in primary schools would not only benefit children and schools but would, undoubtedly, help the HSE through the reduction of waiting lists for both primary care psychology and the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

He said this was clearly evidenced by the work of a scheme in Dorset, England, which involves a joint approach from the Department of Education and Department of Health, via the NHS, in the UK. Members of the committee have visited Dorset to see how that scheme operates.

Dr Muldoon said in one Dorset area , involving about 10 schools), close to 1,000 children coming off the CAMHS waiting list in one year, following intervention from their new Mental Health School Teams(MHST). The teams include a variety of professional and are integrated, not only within the schools but also within the NHS and CAMHS systems, he said.

Suzanne Connolly, who is CEO of the children’s charity, Barnardos, said it was vital that any development regarding mental health support services within schools should include the active participation of children and young people, in particular those with experience of mental health issues.

“Their voices and views should directly inform and influence any change,” she said.