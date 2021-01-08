Principal in Dublin’s German school  ‘not surprised’ at rankings slump due to calculated grades

There is disappointment but no surprise for principal Alice Lynch that her school’s showing in annual college ‘league tables’ has dropped dramatically this year.

St Kilian’s Deutsche Schule, the German school in Clonskeagh, south Dublin, would expect a transition rate to higher education of between 90 to 100pc, but for 2020 it fell to 63pc.

“This bears out what we anticipated. We are disappointed but not surprised,” said the principal.

The fee-paying school previously raised serious objections about how the Leaving Cert calculated grades affected its students’ results in German, at which they normally excel. The St Kilian’s board of management and nine pupils are pursuing the matter through a High Court action, one of about 50 cases triggered by the calculated grades process.

The outcome of a lead case involving former Belvedere College student Freddy Sherry, which is currently being heard, will determine St Kilian’s next move.

Ms Lynch went public in September when the results brought huge disappointment to a school with a record of high achievement, and particular expertise in German. Only 14pc of the Leaving Cert students at St Kilian’s achieved a H1 in German, compared with 41pc in 2019.

In a letter to the Education Department, she described the calculated grades system as “very flawed”.

St Kilian’s teachers had awarded 19 H1 grades among its 41 students. Some 24 students were marked down by one grade level, eight were downgraded by two levels, while nine got a grade in line with their calculated mark. Some mother-tongue students were downgraded from H1 to H2, or in some cases, H3.

“It cannot be justified given the nature of the school curriculum, students’ performances in German language exams from Germany and the performance of the school in the Leaving Certificate German exams every year,” she told the department.

What happened next is a complete rewrite of the normal St Kilian’s story of happily waving off immediate past pupils on a seamless transition to college, and moving on with the next crop.

Lawyers were called in and, as CAO offers came around, many students missed out on courses on which their hearts were set.

Ms Lynch said “a very significant number of our students didn’t take up courses this year”.

She is aware of four students in universities abroad, which is not unusual.

But more than the usual number took a gap year – students who didn’t take CAO offers, or who deferred. Twelve returned to sit the postponed Leaving Cert in November.

“For many students it is about access to a particular course, such as in business, where German is also part of it,” she said.

There were also students who, having attended a school that specialised in German, felt cheated about not getting an anticipated grade.

Students who went as far afield as Sweden and Germany on gap year volunteer programmes returned for the November exams, with 10 of the 12 sitting the German paper. The average number of subjects taken was two.

