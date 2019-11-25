Primary teachers’ union criticises level of funding awarded to schools to carry out improvement works

The primary teachers’ union and Fianna Fáil have hit out at the level of funding awarded schools to carry out small- and medium-scale improvement works next summer.

The €30m for the Summer Works Scheme (SWS) announced by Education Minister Joe McHugh is down from €47m in 2017, but the Department of Education denies that it is a cut.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle said "investment in the school building programme needs to be scaled up, not reduced".

Describing it as a cut, he said "expecting more schools to deliver infrastructure projects with less money is nonsensical. Investment in the school building programme needs to be scaled up, not reduced".

