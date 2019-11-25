Primary teachers’ union criticises level of funding awarded to schools to carry out improvement works
The primary teachers’ union and Fianna Fáil have hit out at the level of funding awarded schools to carry out small- and medium-scale improvement works next summer.
The €30m for the Summer Works Scheme (SWS) announced by Education Minister Joe McHugh is down from €47m in 2017, but the Department of Education denies that it is a cut.
Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) general secretary John Boyle said "investment in the school building programme needs to be scaled up, not reduced".
Describing it as a cut, he said "expecting more schools to deliver infrastructure projects with less money is nonsensical. Investment in the school building programme needs to be scaled up, not reduced".
"Reducing critical schemes such as this will do further damage to the condition of our school buildings," he added.
Fianna Fáil education spokesperson Thomas Byrne said it was "disappointing that we have seen yet another drop in this payment".
He said the scheme was one of the few ways that schools could get funding for works needed to upgrade ageing buildings, upgrade facilities and do the larger pieces of work that may not be viable at other times of the year.
“Despite claims that the school’s capital budget has not been cut, it is clear it has been moved down the priority list,” he said.
A Department of Education spokesperson said the scheme was a multi-annual programme, which is carefully managed with different emphasis year-on-year and it was "not appropriate to compare allocations of funding between years".
“The level of investment, for example, on windows in one year cannot and should not be compared to the investment on resurfacing play areas the following year; or heating systems after that; or roofs after that.”
For 2020, the priority was given to projects involving life-safety systems, such as fire alarms and detection and emergency lighting, and resurfacing car parks and playgrounds.
According to the Department, the program has seen investment of €130m for 1,184 schools over the last number of years, including the 405 schools for 2020 almost 100 more schools than in 2019.
Online Editors