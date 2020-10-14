Primary teachers' union criticises exclusion of some disadvantaged schools from class size reduction as 'totally inadequate'

The primary teacher’ union, the INTO, has criticised the exclusion of some schools in the most disadvantaged areas from the decision to cut class sizes.

Education Minister Norma Foley announced a general improvement in the pupil:teacher ratio for primary schools, but it will only benefit some in the DEIS scheme for disadvantaged communities.

Class sizes in DEIS schools are smaller anyway but the INTO says it is essential that they also feel a benefit when there is a general improvement.

Now they are seeking an urgent meeting to discuss the matter.

INTO general secretary John Boyle said the decision to extend the class size reductions to DEIS Band One senior schools only was “totally inadequate.”

He said it ignored DEIS Band One junior schools and Band One schools where junior and senior classes are combined in one school. DEIS Band One schools cater for the most disadvantaged communities

Mr Boyle said it was “essential that all our disadvantaged schools receive this reduction. We are seeking an urgent meeting with the Department to discuss this matter and to seek urgent clarification on the supports, including staffing supports, to be made available from the additional €2m allocation for the DEIS programme.

“For too long the Department has overlooked our DEIS schools when modest reductions in general class sizes were secured. Singling out a small minority of these schools and ignoring the rest is a cause of great concern.

“This decision makes no sense considering the evidence that class size matters most for younger children and for those suffering disadvantage.

“The children in both of those categories are left out of this wrong-headed plan, which must be revised to include all DEIS band one schools.”

Labour Education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin has also called for the reduction to be passed on to DEIS schools.

Meanwhile a scheme that delivers supports such as speech and language therapy directly to pupils during the school day is being rolled out to more areas.

It is designed for pupils who, because of medical, physical, sensory, social or emotional needs, use the services of a special needs assistant (SNA).

Known as the School Inclusion Model, it involves dedicated, regional teams of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour support practitioners working directly in schools.

A successful pilot has been running in 75 schools in south west Dublin, Kildare and west Wicklow and now it is being extended to two other regions.

Funding for an additional 80 speech and language therapists and occupational therapists and 30 educational psychologists has been made available in Budget 2021 to allow for the expansion. The two regions to benefit from the initiatives have not been announced.

Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan said a consultation process would get underway immediately.

She said it was an important continuation of his reform, aimed at expanding the nature and types of support offered to schools, including therapy services.

The project has been developed by the departments of education, children and youth affairs, health, and the Health Service Executive (HSE) and is managed by the National Council for Special Education (NCSE).

The NCSE had recommended the reform in order to deliver "the right support at the right time, provided by a range of personnel with relevant qualifications and skill-sets."

