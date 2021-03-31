Primary teachers to bombard TDs with emails over vaccine u-turn

The primary teachers’ union INTO plans to bombard TDs and Education Minister Norma Foley with emails as part of a campaign to get teachers back on to the Covid vaccine priority list.

And it is also asking parents to support them.

The union has set up a link on its website with messages that members and parents can sign.

Signed letters will be forwarded to each TD in their constituency and to the minister.

The similarly-worded, draft letters express “grave concern” about the changes to the National Vaccination Programme.

The teachers’ letter states the “downgrading of teachers in vaccination priority undermines my efforts, and the efforts of all education staff, to keep our primary and special schools open safely”.

The template for the letter from parents says they have found remote learning extremely challenging and how they “greatly appreciate the efforts of teachers and principals, who returned to classrooms on the understanding that they would be prioritised for vaccination”.

The three teacher unions are seeking a meeting with Department of Education officials about the change in the vaccine priority list, which came without warning or consultation. Efforts were underway on Wednesday to arrange the meeting, which may take place on Thursday.

Even Ms Foley did not know about the change to the vaccine priority list before yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, where it was rubber-stamped.

The education unions, including Fórsa, which represents special needs assistants (SNAs), want school staff prioritised among the Category 9 group of people working in ‘crowded settings’.

Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) general secretary Kieran Christie said the decision needed to be “looked at again and reversed”.

Mr Christie said it was difficult to pick adjectives to describe the level of dismay and anger felt among ASTI members arising from the decision.

Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said there was extreme anxiety among teachers as a result of yesterday’s news on changes to the vaccination roll-out schedule.

He said a very large number of members had already contacted the TUI to express “deep concern and anger over the development, which completely undermines the confidence of teachers in the Government’s commitment to re-opening schools in a safe and sustainable manner”.

