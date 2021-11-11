Primary schools waiting to hear how antigen testing will work in practise

Primary schools remain in the dark about how antigen testing of close contacts of Covid cases will operate as officials continue to work on the detail.

The roll-out of the rapid test for the virus in the primary sector was confirmed to education stakeholders yesterday, with chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan later stating that it would be confined to specific situations.

There would not be “widespread application of testing of all schoolchildren twice a week, etc, as has existed in other jurisdictions”, he said.

Dr Holohan said the approach being worked on for primary schools would be “an outbreak-type response”.

The move comes against the high incidence of the disease among five to 12-year-olds – an unvaccinated cohort – with 6,012 children aged five to 12 testing positive between October 25 and November 7.

Routine testing and contact tracing in primary schools was abandoned at the end of September and Public Health teams have only engaged with schools in limited situations, causing much frustration among school authorities.

Irish National Teachers’ Organisation general secretary John Boyle said: “Time is of the essence and we simply can’t afford any additional delays.” He added that political leadership was “essential to ensure swift action on this front”.

The criteria for antigen testing in primary schools will be based on updated guidance on contact tracing from the European Centre for Disease Control issued at the end of October.

While the HSE is still working on how to translate that into updated guidance on close contacts in schools settings in Ireland, Dr Holohan said school children would be “tested in much the same way as we’ve provided for testing close contacts in the household environment”.

The Department of Health, the Department of Education and the HSE are also working on the most effective means of putting the plan into operation.

Currently, fully vaccinated adults with no symptoms who are identified as close contacts are sent antigen tests by the HSE. Close contacts who are not fully vaccinated and those with symptoms are told to have a PCR test and stay at home.

There is an expectation among education partners that the antigen testing will be carried out at home by parents rather than in school.

The withdrawal of the previous system of PCR testing and tracing was attributed to a need to reduce the amount of time close contacts were absent from school unnecessarily – regardless of symptoms, a close contact of a confirmed case was out for 10 days.

While an antigen test is not as reliable as the PCR test, it is seen as a way of keeping children at school unless they have a positive result.

Dr Holohan said while they were awaiting the new guidance “we hope to be in a position to complete that work in the coming days”.

Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn said a key part of the anticipated guidance “will be setting out very clearly and communicating where antigen tests are not appropriate and what they’re not expected to do”.

Ultimately, he said, the core message to parents and to school authorities was that any child with a symptom suggestive of Covid-19 should not be going into school.

“They need to stay at home and they need to get a PCR test,” said Dr Glynn.

That would “reduce the spread of Covid in schools and it’ll also have an impact on reducing the spread of influenza over the coming weeks when that becomes more of an issue”.

He said while testing played a key role, it would never be a replacement for the core infection prevention and control measures in place in schools.

“There will be a limited role for antigen testing, but the key message is that parents, in particular, should not be using antigen testing as a green light test if their children have symptoms and we have evidence of that happening across the country.

“We have children going into schools who have been antigen tested, the antigen test says they don’t have Covid and unfortunately, they’re sitting in the school environment with Covid,” said Dr Glynn.

Labour education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin welcomed the decision to roll out antigen testing in schools. But he questioned the delay in doing so and said the Department of Education had “consistently been dragged into decisions with many school communities feeling that they are not being listened to by the department”.