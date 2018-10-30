Primary schools may face strike action after union rejects pay deal

PRIMARY schools may face strikes after teachers rejected a Government deal to end two-tier pay in the public service.

Members of the Irish National Teachers Organisation (INTO) have voted by a narrow majority of 53pc against a package that meant recent recruits would get pay hikes worth €3,300 each.

There was a 55pc turnout.

In a statement, the union said the vote demonstrates the commitment of its members to secure pay equality.

It said the proposed agreement left several new entrants from 2011 onwards paid less than their colleagues.

The union's Central Executive Committee will meet next week to consider the result and a forthcoming ballot on industrial action.

“Notwithstanding progress to date on pay equality, the proposed agreement by Government failed to signal an end to pay inequality for all new entrants," said INTO General Secretary Sheila Nunan.

"Acting in solidarity with their colleagues who are paid less for doing the same job, our membership has signalled that they will not stand for any agreement which leaves them in a similar position."

The teachers face a nine month delay in pay rises and increment if they take industrial action.

They also may be seeking compensation for what they lost in the form of back pay.

A union spokesperson said that a teacher hired shortly after the cuts were imposed will still be down €19,000, after suffering €30,000 losses to date.

The INTO passed a motion at its annual conference earlier this year that meant it is obliged to pursue industrial action if an agreement is not reached on equal pay.

It said “in the event of failure to resolve the issues in the engagement, a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action, as mandated by members, will be pursued, where possible in conjunction with the other teacher unions”.

A ballot for industrial action will be required, it is understood.

Some unions warned that the measures do not go far enough and other cuts that leave them worse off should be reversed.

Outstanding issues for secondary teachers relate to a qualification allowance, generally known as the HDip allowance, worth €1,236 a year, and the fact that teachers no longer start at the third point of their payscale.

Public servants who joined after 2011 have been on lower pay rates due to cuts imposed during the austerity era.

The cuts slashed pay rates by 10pc across the board at first. But the situation for recruits improved when deals were later struck that mean they remained on the lower rates for the first year or two before going on the normal pay scale.

The Government’s new €190m deal to end the two tier pay system has not settled all grievances for teachers. And doctors’ and nurses’ representatives are also unhappy with aspects of the deal.

Last week, the TUI was the first of the teacher unions to deliver a verdict on the proposal.

The ASTI is due to give its verdict on the government package next month.

All three teacher unions put the proposals to ballot without a recommendation.

If accepted, over 60,000 public sector workers would benefit from the Government offer to restore their pay.

The deal means those who have been on lower pay rates since 2011 will gradually catch up with their longer-serving colleagues - although it will take up to 2026 for some.

They will do this by leap-frogging up two or three increments on their pay scales to make up for starting their careers on lower pay rates than longer-serving staff.

The Irish Medical Organisation has warned it is consulting members on the potential for industrial action if the Government does not hold talks on the issue.

It said recruits since 2012 will still be on pay rates that lag 30pc behind longer-serving staff. This is because consultants, unlike any other public servants, suffered a 30pc cut on top of the 10pc cut for new entrants.

It said pay rates for new entrants would be up to €50,000 a year lower for colleagues doing the same job.

However, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has insisted he will not open the purse strings any further.

The 60,000 new entrant recruits to the public service since January 2011 includes over 16,000 teachers, nearly 5,000 special needs assistants and almost 10,000 nurses.

Online Editors