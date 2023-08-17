Primary schools in Waterford asking parents not to buy a smartphone for children as part of new initiative

Primary school principals across a county are joining forces in the hope of keeping their pupils free from smartphones and social media.

Principals in Waterford city and county are kicking off the new school year with a combined appeal to parents not to get a smartphone for a child who is in primary school or allow them onto social media.

The initiative, a collaboration with the children’s charity Barnardos, is also asking that parents respect the age ratings on video games.

The Waterford schools are not the first to seek a voluntary code among parents not to buy smartphones for primary pupils, but it is the first such initiative being undertaken on a countywide basis.

It is known as the Gen Free Charter and from September 1, each primary school in the county will display it and will invite parents to sign up and display the charter at home.

Each school will organise the charter in its own way, but the main point is for schools to work with parents to help them make what can be a difficult decision to not get their child a smartphone or allow them onto social media.

Schools have taken this step because of growing concerns around smartphone use and access social media among young children, even though most primary pupils are below the age limits required for social media platforms.

While schools generally ban the use of smartphones during school hours or while on the premises, this goes further and aims to create at least a critical mass of parents signing up to the charter, which makes it easier for others to say ‘no’.

Parents come under serious pressure from children from third class on, and the most recent data suggests that by sixth class, almost four in 10 primary pupils have a smart phone

“We are calling our primary aged children Gen Free - free from smartphones, free from social media and free to be kids, said Portlaw NS principal Dr Brian Barron .

He cited the recent Department of Education action plan on bullying, which identified cyberbullying as the biggest concern for parents of young people.

Dr Barron said there was also much concern that children are becoming inactive and sedentary by spending too much time on screens each day while with social media, they were often exposed to inappropriate and troubling content that they are not ready to negotiate.

Another principal, Triona Daly of St. Ursula’s Ursuline primary school in Waterford city said more and more, they are seeing young children experiencing issues around anxiety and she had seen at first hand that many of these issues were due to social media.

“Many primary school children don't yet have the emotional maturity to deal with the pressures that social media bring. Over the last few years, primary school children are presenting with issues that were previously deemed to be more 'teenage issues'.

“Self-harming and cyber-bullying are just some of the problematic issues we're dealing with on a regular basis. No matter what adults do to try to protect children online, children can still be exposed to age-inappropriate content. I feel it's now essential to introduce this charter that will benefit the well-being of all primary school pupils."

Barnardos national policy manager Steven Moffat welcomed the “positive and proactive initiative” the schools were taking.

“It is in children’s best interest, in terms of development and wellbeing. Most children in primary school are below the age limits required for social media platforms,” he said.