Primary pupils ‘need emotional counsellors’ to help them deal with the toll of the pandemic

Primary schools need emotional counsellors to help children deal with the toll of the pandemic and other wellbeing issues, the Government has been told.

Children living in poverty, children experiencing homelessness and those marginalised, including those living in direct provision are the worst affected, advocates say.

The call is made in a letter to Education Minister Norma Foley and Junior Minister for special education Josepha Madigan from the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, the Children’s Rights Alliance, Dublin City University Educational Disadvantage Centre, the Society of St Vincent de Paul and the homeless charity, Focus Ireland.

They say as children look forward to a return to normal childhood activities, it is important to acknowledge the toll the pandemic has taken on them.

“Children must have access to specialist emotional counsellors in schools as a first step towards mitigating the anxiety, alienation and mental health issues that are real features of some children’s lives,” the letter states.

While the role of teachers and school leaders in addressing the emotional needs of children is acknowledged, the letter says there are limitations to the support that non-mental health professionals can provide.

The say the upcoming Budget provides an opportunity for government to address the social, emotional and therapeutic needs of children in a meaningful way by implementing change through real and substantive policies.

The Oireachtas Education Committee recently published a set of recommendations to support children and young people’s wellbeing, including onsite emotional counselling and therapeutic supports through a reconstituted and expanded National Educational Psychological and Counselling Service (NEPCS).