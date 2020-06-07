Prestigious private school launches probe into ‘culture of racism’ claims by students

A PRESTIGIOUS fee-paying school has launched an independent review into allegations of a “culture of racism”.

A former pupil at St Columba’s College in Co Dublin made allegations of racism last Sunday which sparked further, similar claims by both current and former pupil.

Mark Boobbyer, the warden of the Church of Ireland school, issued a statement confirming an investigation was under way.

He said: “On Sunday, May 31, St Columba’s College was contacted by a former pupil of the college, who bravely shared with us her experiences of racism while attending the school. Her actions motivated other people, both former and current pupils, to share similar experiences.

“We can only imagine how difficult it was for the young people involved to write down those experiences. We thank them for having the courage to bring these matters to our attention.”

He said the board and management of the college “is taking these matters very seriously and are taking a number of steps to address and respond to the issues raised.”

The college has now established an independent review “to consider the issues raised by the pupils and former pupils and specifically to evaluate whether there is a culture of racism, direct or indirect, within the college and, importantly, to make appropriate recommendations arising out of the review.”

The review is being conducted by “an experienced legal and governance professional and will involve others with expertise in the area of cultural diversity, with direct experience within an educational setting”.

He said the review will take about six weeks to complete.

“The college is committed to shining a searchlight into these issues, which are of the utmost importance to the college community and are part of a wider discourse in society. I very much hope that the conversation which will ensue from this process will be a catalyst that will allow us to ensure the care for our pupils is of the highest standard. Where there are lessons to learn we will not be afraid to learn them.”

The development comes after thousands of protesters gathered at demonstrations around Ireland on Saturday to support the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The rallies in Ireland were held as tens of thousands of protesters marched on Washington and around the US and elsewhere in the world on Saturday to protest the killing of Mr Floyd as well as racism in America and around the globe.

Online Editors