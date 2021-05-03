Pregnant teachers and SNAs to continue working from home for rest of school term

Pregnant teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) will not have to return to the classroom for the rest of term.

After schools re-opened for in-person classes in the weeks before and immediately after Easter, pregnant teachers and SNAs were allowed to continue working from home because of concerns over a link between Covid-19 and stillbirth.

Now the Department of Education has decided to extend that arrangement until the end of the current school year.

Last month, the Royal College of Physicians in Ireland (RCPI) reported six cases of stillbirth and one case of second trimester miscarriage caused by Covid placentitis since January.

Overall there have been 11 cases of Covid placentitis - a coronavirus-related infection of the placenta - in Ireland since the pandemic began.

The RCPI said the increased incidence in 2021 is likely attributable to the UK variant B117, which was identified in Ireland in December.

Updated formal health guidance for pregnant women is awaited, but the Department of Education has moved ahead of that.