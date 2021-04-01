Pregnant teachers and SNAs do not have to return to school on April 12

Pregnant teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) don’t have to return to the classroom when schools re-open on April 12.

The Department of Education is still awaiting clarification from the HSE on a possible link between Covid and stillbirth and says when it arrives, it will consider it.

The update is included in a circular to schools today on Covid-19 arrangements for staff, including workers deemed to be at ‘high risk’ of Covid-19, when schools re-open after Easter.

The ’high risk’ category which includes employees over 60 and pregnant staff. When staggered re-opening of schools started in February, these groups were allowed to continue working remotely, until the full return. In the case of primary schools that was March 15, while it is April 12 for post-primary sector .

However, the facility to continue working from home was extended for pregnant workers last month pending a review by the HSE of the stillbirth issue.

Today’s circular, in which the Department says it is awaiting clarifications from the HSE, extends that further.

It states: ”When the Department has considered the HSE clarifications, any changes to the current working arrangements for pregnant employees will be communicated to employers.

“In the meantime, a pregnant employee should temporarily continue to work remotely.”

