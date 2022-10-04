Pre-school ‘forced to close’ because of Government’s new €221m funding plan

A pre-school owner who is closing her business after two decades is blaming the Government’s new funding plan for the sector for her decision.

A new €221m core funding scheme that came into effect last month aims to make childcare more affordable for parents, increase capacity, improve pay and conditions and provide greater financial stability for service providers.

But Bernadine McElroy of First Impressions Montessori in Tuam, Co Galway, said the way the new scheme is framed she will lose money.

She has written to parents this week “with a heavy heart” advising them that her pre-school, which opened in 2003, will close at the end of June 2023.

“This was not an easy decision for me to make; in fact, deciding to close the pre-school was an extremely difficult one,” she wrote.

She told Independet.ie that having lost “a big chunk of my funding”, she was not prepared to offer a service of a lesser quality. She relies entirely on State funding and cannot charge fees.

Ms McElroy said larger services and those who wished to expand would benefit from the new funding allocation, but smaller services like hers were negatively affected.

The new funding model involves an increase in core finding, but Ms McElroy said two revenue streams from which she had benefited, were withdrawn and she stood to lose money.

Ms McElroy offers only the State’s Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) for 22 children. She said while some ECCE providers were expanding she could not do that without going through the planning process.

She said their administrative workload had also “grown exponentially yearly, to the point that it has entirely eclipsed all other responsibilities”.

Ms McElroy predicts that other small service providers will also close.

The Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) has already warned the Government that many small operators would close because of the impact of the changes and Ms McElroy said she was aware of others who were considering their position.

Ms McElroy said she awaited the release of the details of the new funding new model with great anticipation and a confidence “that, at last, our years of lobbying for adequate funding for the sector would bear fruit”. But after last week’s Budget, she said she “saw the inevitable end of my modest little service”.

She told parents: “I have considered every viable alternative in an effort to continue operations in the future, and I have lost many hours of sleep and spent a great deal of time fretting about the impact my decision will have on my devoted staff, children, and parents.

"Finally, however, there comes the point when you must concede defeat. Because expansion is not an option for me, I cannot continue to operate without it.”