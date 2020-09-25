Postponed Leaving Cert written exams will run until two weeks before Christmas

The postponed Leaving Cert 2020 written exams will run until December 11, two weeks before Christmas.

Students have a week to decide whether they want to sit the November exams.

Entries for the written tests will be accepted from 9am Monday, September 28, up until 5pm on Friday, October 2.

The exams will run from Monday, November 16 to Friday, December 11, on weekdays and weekends. They will start at 5.30pm each weekday evening, and at 9.30am and 2pm on both days at weekends.

The Leaving Cert Applied written exams will also start on Monday, November 16 and will run until Saturday November 28.

As usual, the State Examinations Commission (SEC) will conduct the exams and it announced the arrangements this evening

Interested students can apply via the Calculated Grades Student Portal, available at the SEC website, examinations.ie, and at gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

The timetables for the exams will be available on examinations.ie when the student portal opens on Monday.

Students who had entered for the Leaving Certificate/LCA examinations which were postponed from last June, can enter for any or all of the exams for which they had previously entered.

According to the SEC, it is intended that candidates will sit their exams in the school where they had been entered to sit them in June.

The exams are written only, and the papers will be based on the normal format, content and structure, and be of the same duration as in previous years.

There will be no orals and, with some exceptions, there will be no assessment for practical/coursework components. The exceptions — where the coursework was completed prior to school closure in March — are Home Economics, LCVP Portfolio, Design and Communication Graphics, PE Physical Activity Project, and Engineering. Marks for these will be included in the grading of the subjects.

Students can mix their results from the Calculated Grades process and the November sitting and will be credited with the higher subject grade for the purposes of CAO points.

