Post-primary teachers offered free retraining in new subject as part of effort to tackle staff shortages

Post-primary teachers being offered free retraining in a new subject in a bid to tackle staff shortages in schools.

Hundreds of fee-free college places are being made available on special reskilling programmes in the hope of encouraging existing teachers to fill the classroom gaps.

Maths, physics and Spanish are three of the subjects suffering the most severe lack of teachers, which is impacting on student choice in some schools. Even where schools have designated teachers for these subjects, principals can have difficulties finding substitutes.

With post-primary pupil numbers set to continue growing for several years, the impact of the shortages will worsen if more properly qualified teachers do not come on stream for these subjects.

While there are shortages of teachers for STEM subjects, such as maths and physics, and foreign languages, there is a plentiful supply of teaching graduates qualified in other subjects, such as English.

Under a €3m initiative announced by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris and Education Minister Norma Foley, registered post-primary teachers are being invited to take up a part-time reskilling programme in one of the three subjects.

There will be two intakes of students, one in January 2021 and another in January 2022, with 160 places on each intake across the three subjects.

Other than a deposit, refundable on completion of the programme, places will be provided free of charge and prioritised for teachers who are unemployed, not in full employment, and those teaching the subject “out of field”.

The places are available on programmes on the Professional Diploma for Teaching Physics (DCU, UL and NUI Galway), the Higher Diploma in Spanish for Teaching Post-Primary (UCC) and the Professional Diploma in Maths for Teaching (UL , NUI Galway, DCU, TU Dublin, Cork IT, Letterkenny IT and Waterford IT).

The programmes will run over two years on a part-time and flexible basis, so as to ensure the best opportunity for teachers to participate, including those in partial or full employment and to facilitate participation of teachers on a national scale.

The intention is that participation should not impact on class contact time for currently serving teachers.

For teachers employed or considering seeking employment in Irish-medium schools, the maths and physics programmes will also be provided through the medium of Irish.

