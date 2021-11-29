Post-primary teachers asked to volunteer for overtime to ease substitution crisis, but unions hit out at two-tier pay rates

Post primary teachers are being asked to volunteer for overtime in a bid to tackle the shortage of subs to cover current high levels of staff absence.

They will be paid to work above the standard contract of 22 hours a week, for a rate based on their personal salary, including allowances.

But the provision sparked strong criticism from teacher unions, because teachers on the lower pay sales introduced during the financial crash a decade ago will be paid less

It’s among the emergency arrangements being put in place to deal with the subbing crisis in post-primary schools and follows on a broadly similar package of supports announced for primary schools last week.

Post-primary schools were already struggling with shortages for certain subjects before the current wave of Covid-related absences.

Under the ‘overtime’ measure, which applies only to the post-primary sector, teachers may work a total of up to 35 extra hours between now and the end of February – an average of about three hours a week.

It applies to full time teachers, job-sharers, part-time teachers, substitution teachers and teachers who are on career break once they have done 22 contact hours in a week

The Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland (ASTI) said a typical teacher on the post 2010 pay scale would earn about 20pc less under the scheme than those on the pre 2011 pay scale

ASTI general secretary Kieran Christie said that was unfair.

“This is another indignity being heaped upon lesser paid teachers. We objected to this and we have been met with a dogged insistence on perpetuating unequal pay,” he said.

Mr Christie said Education Minister Norma Foley had “chosen to construct this scheme on the structures provided by the discriminatory and unequal pay scales that divide and besmirch the profession.

“She has shown a commitment to perpetuate pay discrimination and inflict yet another attack on this cohort of the teaching profession, some of whom have suffered the ill effects of these arrangements for up to 10 years.”

Mr Christie said was “not too late for the Minister to act and revise the arrangements under the scheme to equalise payments across the two pay scales. We call on her to do so.”

While the union said it welcomed initiatives to deal with the current sub issues, it was “dismayed” at the arrangement for payment for the additional 35 hours working.

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) also welcomed the measures to ease the subbing crisis but said it was “deeply disappointing’ that there would be a different rate for those appointed from 2011 onwards for the emergency substitution arrangement.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie said it was important that participation in the temporary emergency substitution arrangement was voluntary.

“Those who, for whatever reason, would have concerns about engaging in the additional substitution work cannot and will not be required to do so. Those who wish to participate will be paid the appropriate professional rate for the work,” he said.

“In this regard, it is deeply disappointing that there is a different rate depending on whether a teacher was appointed before or after 2011.”

Mr Gillespie said that, anecdotally, they are hearing from members that delays in accessing PCR tests around the country and delays in carrying out public risk assessments were exacerbating current difficulties in schools.

Other measures announced for post-primary schools include increased involvement of student teachers, removal of pension related barriers for retired teachers, the release of teachers who are on secondment to Department of Education support services and suspension of some professional development training courses.

