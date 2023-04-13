Post-primary teacher union leader pours cold water on ‘Dublin allowance’ idea

A teachers’ union leader has thrown cold water on the idea of paying a “Dublin allowance” as a way of compensating teachers for working in areas where housing costs are high.

Earlier this week, Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) was instructed by members to pursue a salary top-up, similar to what is paid in London to teachers and other key workers.

Schools in Dublin, in particular – but also other cities and towns – are suffering severe staffing shortages, and advocates for the allowance believe it would help with recruitment and retention.

But Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) general secretary Michael Gillespie said: “The London allowance hasn't worked. What happened in London was the prices went up to take it into account.”

Nor was there any enthusiasm for the idea from the other union representing teachers a post-primary level, the Association of Secondary Teachers of Ireland (ASTI).

An ASTI spokesperson said the union had "no policy" on teachers living in Dublin and other urban areas receiving extra payment to compensate for higher living costs.

The spokesperson said if proposals emerge, "we will consider these in detail.”

Mr Gillespie said the London Weighting Allowance, as it’s known, was based on transport sectors “so how are we going to decide that. Where does Dublin end.”

“In other words, there are people commuting to schools Dublin from towns such as Mullingar and Athlone who may have paid a lot of money for their houses.

And having paid “Dublin prices for houses to commute 100 kilometres they are telling us what they're struggling with the mortgage, but also because the price of diesel as gone up.

“So you suddenly add together the price of diesel and the mortgage they're paying, and they're now paying as much as if they bought a house in Dublin

“We also have people living in Dublin who may have been lucky enough, because of timing, to have bought a house in 2013 that may be cheaper than a house in Mullingar or Athlone.

“So what do you do? Do you pay everybody starting off in Dublin an allowance or do you pay existing people an allowance?

“That's what you're playing. It's unequal pay again. It's playing one group against another; some will end up lucky and others will end up unlucky on it," he said.

He said what worked in London was that they gave key workers, such as teachers and nurse better loans from their councils to buy property, or even put them on the housing lists in London.

Mr Gillespie said there were things that could be done that would be more helpful than a Dublin allowance.

It would be better to give all teachers a pay rise, give teachers permanent jobs from day one and create more posts of responsibility, for which allowances are paid, he said.

In relation to permanency, the TUI general secretary said there were teachers coming back from Dubai, with a deposit for a house but it took them two years to get their contract of indefinite employment.

“So even though they've got to deposit it's three years before they have the permanent job to actually buy the house”.

It remains to be seen how the INTO will pursue the instruction from members. Normally, the three teacher unions would work together on an issue such as this, but if there is no backing from the TUI and ASTI, it would make it more problematic for the INTO .



