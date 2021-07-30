Poop scoop job for a brave person: UCD wants bat droppings

Researchers at UCD and Bat Conservation Ireland are seeking donations of bat droppings.

They want the public to collect bat guano and donate it so scientists can learn more about how the creatures help to control pests and balance the ecosystem.

Despite their negative association with coronavirus bats are an integral part of our ecosystem.

Now researchers from Bat Conservation Ireland and University College Dublin’s Batlab have launched a new project called BatsAndBugs.ie, to explore how bats are helping to control insect pests.

A vital clue comes from their droppings, according to UCD Professor Emma Teeling.

“Using state-of-art DNA technologies on bat droppings collected by our team of citizen scientists, we are going to uncover what bats eat, identify the pests they feed on, and show how Irish bats maintain the balance in our ecosystems for our benefit,” she said.

“Please join us and help us understand the beneficial role that bats play in Ireland.”

Bat Conservation Ireland’s Dr Niamh Roche said so-called “citizen scientists” who harbour bat roosts on their property are a vital part of the project and they are being encouraged to provide researchers with bat dropping samples.

“With this project we are asking for help from those who play a key role in Irish bat conservation – custodians of bat roosts,” Dr Roche said.

"By participating they will find out more about the species of bat they host along with information on what kinds of insects bats feed on in their area.”

Participants can learn more at batsandbugs.ie