Plans progress for new €23m primary and post-primary school in south Dublin suburb
Plans for a new 16 classroom primary school and 1,000 pupil post primary school on the site of the former Harold’s Cross stadium have moved a step closer .
Education Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed that contractors had been signed for the acquisition of the stadium.
The transaction is due to close shortly at which stage the property, for which the Department of Education paid €23m, will transfer into the minister’s ownership.
It is intended that the site will be the home to the recently announced new 16-classroom primary school, and a 1,000 pupil post-primary school to serve the south Dublin suburbs of Dublin 6, Clonskeagh and Dublin 6W.
The primary school is due to open in September 2019 an the post-primary school is due to open in September 2020.
Both schools will, in the first instance, open in temporary accommodation on the site, pending the construction of purpose-built schools, which will have to go through the planning process.
Online Editors
