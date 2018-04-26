Plans progress for new €23m primary and post-primary school in south Dublin suburb

Education Minister Richard Bruton has confirmed that contractors had been signed for the acquisition of the stadium.

The transaction is due to close shortly at which stage the property, for which the Department of Education paid €23m, will transfer into the minister’s ownership.

It is intended that the site will be the home to the recently announced new 16-classroom primary school, and a 1,000 pupil post-primary school to serve the south Dublin suburbs of Dublin 6, Clonskeagh and Dublin 6W.