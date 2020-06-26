Physical distancing rules relaxed for staff and pupils participating in the summer education programmes

Physical distancing rules have been relaxed for staff and pupils participating in the summer education programmes.

There will be no requirement for children with special educational needs to maintain a physical distance, new Department of Education guidelines confirm.

For others, physical distancing of at least one metre is advised to be maintained between individuals in the classroom setting as far as possible.

The one metre rule would apply to staff as well as children suffering economic disadvantage who may attend a summer course in a DEIS school.

However, outside a teaching environment, such as in the staffroom, a two metre social distance continues to be recommended for adults.

As the rules are eased, the guidelines stipulate that the focus should be on emphasising that parents/guardians and staff should have a heightened awareness of signs that might suggest a Covid-19 infection.

As well as school-based programmes, there is also provision parents of a child with special needs to employ a tutor to come to their home and same rules apply.

The distancing guidelines are part of a package of advice to schools that want to provide a programme either for children with special needs or for children suffering the most severe disadvantage, as well as for parents who opt for a home-based programme.

The guidelines also cover areas such as advice on the prevention of the spread of the virus, procedures for returning to work, and dealing with a suspected case of Covid-19.

About 200 schools have, to date, applied to run a summer programme for children with special needs while 224 DEIS schools have also offered.

Many schools, staff were apprehensive about signing up before full guidance was published and it remains to be seen whether the release of the guidelines will trigger a rise in interest.

In a key move, Forsa, the union representing special needs assistants (SNAs), is now advising its members that the Department “has taken the steps necessary to minimise health risks to students and staff this summer

As well was working on the school summer programme, this year, for the first time SNAS may also be engaged as a home-based tutor.

So far, about 9,200 parents of children with special needs have registered for the home-based scheme, but much depends on how many teachers or SNAS volunteer for the role.

While the guidelines have been prepared for the summer programmes, they send a signal of what will be involved in the wider return to schools at the end of August/September.

However, representatives of teachers, principals and school managers are pressing for the release of guidelines to govern the September return and are angry that they have not emerged ahead of the end of the school year.

Online Editors