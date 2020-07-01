Physical distancing for older pupils, pods and no sharing: back-to-school guidelines revealed

There is no need for physical distancing for pupils up to and including second class primary, according to public health advice underpinning the re-opening of schools.

For all older pupils, including at post-primary, a separation of at least one metre is recommended, but the advice suggests two possible approaches to meeting that requirement.

In a traditional classroom with standard desks, it would mean a distance of one metre between students, and the alternative is to maintain separate “pods” - small number of pupils working within groups.

While one “pod” would maintain a distance of one metre from another “pod”, there would be no requirement for minimum distance between individual pupils in a “pod”.

Even with the choice of approaches to observing safe distances, many schools will be challenged to bring all their pupils back into the classroom together, which is the aim of the Government.

The guidance around physical distancing in the classroom is underpinned by the twin principles increasing separation and decreasing interaction.

A “pod” refers to a small group within a class, but it also recommend that classes themselves be regarded as “bubbles”, which stay apart from other classes as much as possible.

Newly-appointed Education Minister Norma Foley published the health advice as she issued guidance to schools about how to prepare for the strict health and safety regime that will apply from September.

Mr Foley, who met education stakeholders, such as teacher unions and school management bodies today, said while “you can never be definitive” she was working towards an optimum return.

“The key objective is to safely reopen schools and I can say from the discussions this morning that that is very much the collective agenda.”

The minister said the health advice was interim, and what was current now would not be current in two or three weeks time, but it provided a “significant platform for discussion and engagement as to how we will collectively do that.”

The interim public health advice around re-opening schools runs to 31 pages and covers everything from school drop-off and pick up to handwashing, staggering break times, and the use of classroom equipment.

The level of detail covered includes the use of play dough and, while there is no distancing requirement for junior classes, there is a very strict no-sharing rule around the use of the classrooms staple.

Online Editors