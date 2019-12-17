The patronage of six new second-level schools has been announced, with two going to Educate Together and four to local education and training boards (ETBs).

The patronage of six new second-level schools has been announced, with two going to Educate Together and four to local education and training boards (ETBs).

Patronage of six new second-level schools announced - two going to Educate Together, four to ETBs

All schools will open in September 2020, but in temporary accommodation pending construction of permanent buildings.

Educate Together has been awarded a new school for 1,000 pupils in the Dublin 6/6W/Clonskeagh area, which, ultimately, will have its home in the former Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium.

The non-denominational body will also be patron of a new school for 800 pupils in the Goatstown/Stillorgan/Dun Laoghaire area, also south Dublin.

Meanwhile Dublin and Dun Laoghaire ETB will be patron of a new 800-pupil school in the Blanchardstown area of west Dublin and another for 1,000 pupils serving the Tallaght/Newcastle/Rathcoole area, in south west Dublin.

A new 500-pupil school in Enfield, Co Meath will be under the patronage of Louth Meath ETB and another, for 800 pupils, serving, Kilcoole and Greystones, Co Wicklow has been awarded to Kildare Wicklow ETB.

The new schools were announced last year as part of a wider plan to open 44 new schools between 2019 and 2022 to cater for the growth in pupil numbers.

The decisions on patronage followed an evaluation by the New Schools Establishment Group (NSEG), which included the outcomes parental preference surveys.

According to the Department of Education, the parental preference processes indicated a minority preference for Irish as the preferred language of instruction.

However, it added that, having regard to the level of preferences for Irish-medium, particularly in the Dublin 6/6W area survey, the Department will engage with patrons of existing Irish-medium gaelcholáistí and the new schools to ensure that this demand is addressed.

Locations have been secured for three of the six schools, all of which are subject to planning permission:

Dublin 6/Clonskeagh/Dublin6W – former Harold’s Cross Greyhound Stadium

Goatstown/Stillorgan/Dun Laoghaire Rathdown – Former Irish Glass Bottle recreation site, Goatstown

Tallaght/Newcastle/Rathcoole – ETB site at Fortunestown Lane.

The Department said that priority was being given to finding accommodation for the six schools and it was in the process of appointing a Project Manager to assist with this work.

"It is expected that the schools will be established in September 2020 in suitable interim accommodation pending delivery of permanent school buildings," the statement added.

Online Editors