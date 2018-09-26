Parish priest reverses decision to scrap First Holy Communion day

A parish priest in Co Carlow has reversed the decision to scrap holding a First Holy Communion on a specific date.

It emerged yesterday that parents of children due to make their First Holy Communion next year at Askea National School, Tinryland National School and the local Gaelscoil in Co Carlow were told the communion celebrations would be scrapped and that children wishing to make their communion could do so on “any mass day” being held next May or June.

However, the parish priest has today released a statement seeking to clarify the issue and to reassure parents and children that their big day will in fact now go ahead.

The letter, penned by parish priest Father Tom Little today, states that meetings were held to discuss the programme for communion last Tuesday and Wednesday at which Fr Little said that he thinks that the “First Holy Communion Practice does not seem to be working, as the children are not being brought regular to Mass.”

“The emphasis seems to be on celebrating the BIG DAY rather than forming a spiritual relationship with Jesus which must be nurtured by regular practice such as Prayer, A Christian way of life, Listening to God’s Word in the scriptures and celebrating out Human goodness,” he wrote.

Fr Little wrote that he is “convinced that each child likes to go to Mass” and that the suggestion was made that from the date they are enrolled the “children would be brought each Sunday to the regular mass in their respective parishes.”

The clergyman said that it is his continued hope that “parents would take more ownership” of the communion programme by “helping the school and the parish to enlighten the children of God’s love” and that it was evident at the meeting that “parents felt that the children would like to celebrate the day of First Communion with their classmates.”

To that end the children will now be able to celebrate their first communion with their classmates on various dates next May.

The parish priest said the he “regrets any confusion caused” but that he would have preferred the consultation meetings to be “seen as a work in progress rather than a media frenzy.”

He was also clear about what the church expects from parents in the run up to the big day, which includes parents taking “ownership of the programme” at alternating dates throughout the year and that children be fully versed in their prayers from the “Children’s Everyday prayerbook.”

His statement comes after some parents said their children were upset at the prospect of not celebrating their First Communion Day with their classmates.

Ann Lennon, whose daughter Isobel attends one of the schools, started a petition against the move in the hopes that the community’s opposition would convince the parish to reverse its decision.

"My girl, who is in second class, saw her brother celebrate his communion last year with his entire class.

"It was a great family day out and he had loads of fun with all his friends. Everyone also had a small role to play in the church, which made their communion even more special.

"Isobel was so excited for her big day next year and when she found out that she may have to celebrate it without all her friends she was extremely disappointed.

"My son Cathal lost his hair from alopecia last year and just the other day I heard my daughter say: 'God hates me and Cathal. He took his hair and now I can't even make my communion with my class'.

"To hear her say this was very heartbreaking and it just goes to show how much it's affecting her."

