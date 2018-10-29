Parents, teachers expecting update today on school buildings

Structural problems have been identified at another of the 42 educational facilities undergoing safety checks.

The issues at Castlemills Education Centre, Balbriggan, Co Dublin, present a risk to the external wall of the building. It requires fencing and protective decking to allow it to re-open after mid-term.

However, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg in Dunboyne, Co Meath, has been cleared to reopen a week from today.

They were among seven buildings by Western Building Systems that were inspected on Saturday. In the other five cases, information gathered by engineers is undergoing further assessment.

The Department of Education will provide an update on its programme of structural assessments today. It is half-way through its programme, which was triggered when structural concerns emerged at Ardgillan Community College, Balbriggan, Dublin.

In nine of 21 schools examined so far, the assessments and analyses are ongoing.

The outcomes elsewhere are:

:: In three Dublin primary schools, the first floors will be braced to allow for the reopening of the ground floors, but hundreds of students will have to be accommodated elsewhere. These are Tyrrelstown Educate Together; St Luke's NS, Tyrellstown; and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan;

:: In Scoil Chaitlín Maude, Tallaght and Castlemills Education Centre, fencing and protective decking are needed to facilitate reopening;

:: Six schools have been cleared to re-open as normal; Luttrellstown Community College; Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua, Dublin 18; Broombridge Educate Together NS; Scoil Choilm, Porterstown; Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg, Dunboyne; and Gaelscoil Teach Giúise, Firhouse, Dublin.

Western Building Systems said it has been "engaging constructively with the department over the past number of days". "We are committed to better understanding why schools previously certified for completion by the department are now being assessed by the department," it added.

