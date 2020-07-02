Parents seek changes to 2021 Leaving Cert and Junior cycle exams to reflect coronavirus disruption

Parents are seeking cuts to the curriculum for next year’s State exam students and changes in how they are assessed because of the disruption to education being caused by Covid-19.

This year, the coronavirus pandemic saw the Junior Cycle written tests cancelled and the Leaving Cert replaced with a system of calculated grades.

Instead of the Junior Cycle June exams, teachers prepared their own assessments for pupils, while teachers also predicted Leaving Cert grades, based on what they believed a pupil would have achieved if they had sat the exams in June.

Now there is growing concern about what lies ahead for students who are entering sixth year and third year, who have been preparing for State exams in 2021 but who have missed months of face-to-face teaching and may only be returning to the class room part-time from September.

It was among the issues raised by National Parents’ Council Post Primary (NPCPP) president Mai Fanning during an address to the Oireachtas Covid-19 committee, which was discussing school re-opening.

She said the learnings and opportunities presented by the changes enforced by Covid-19 “should be utilised fully to assist towards adjusted method of learning and final assessment that can fairly and properly reflect the talents, achievements and abilities of each student.“

The NPCPP president said all students had already lost more than three months classroom and school time and much would need to be done to get these students ‘back up to speed’.

She said by the time the pandemic hit and schools closed many exam year students would have substantially completed their curriculums and courses, but those facing State exams in 2021 “have lost crucial mid-stream classroom learning and interaction time.

“This will potentially have an even greater stressful effect than closure had on 2020 exam students with disruption mid-cycle. This must be taken into account when looking towards assessment and 2021 state examinations.“

While she did not spell out the exact changes the NPCPP would like to see, in one example, she said students entering sixth and third years could not cover the entire curriculum and adjustments would have to be made.

Ms Fanning also noted that the council had emphatically supported reforms in the structures and processes around both Junior Cycle and Senior Cycle and adjustments to traditional practices and exam method.

“Covid-19 restrictions have led us, by default, to a point where alternative final assessment methods have had to be explored and weaknesses in IT and Broadband access, to facilitate on-line study have been identified.

“The learnings and opportunities presented by these enforced changes should be utilised fully to assist towards adjusted method of learning and final assessment that can fairly and properly reflect the talents, achievements and abilities of each student.“

Teachers’ Union of Ireland(TUI) general secretary John MacGabhann told the committee that a consequence of the move from on-site to online teaching and learning was that certain elements of the curriculum have not been and cannot for the foreseeable future be completed.

“Especially affected have been practical subjects and it is entirely possible that those same subjects will be the ones most difficult to deliver for as long as restrictions have to apply.

“Even at this remove from next summer, it would seem harsh and unreasonable to expect students to face examinations that assume completion of the syllabi.

“Therefore, adjustments will have to be made and they are probably best made by using the assessment instruments rather than by specific curtailment of syllabi.“

