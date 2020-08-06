Parents receiving Covid payment will be able to claim Back to School clothing and footwear allowance

Parents receiving the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP ) will be able to claim the Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance this year

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys has announced that funding for the scheme has trebled, to almost €153m, to take account of families’ changed circumstances due to Covid-19.

The allowance is a once-off payment to eligible families towards the cost of school clothing and footwear.

Under the scheme of €150 is paid for each eligible child aged 4 - 11 years on or before September 30 2020 while €275 is paid for each eligible child aged 12 - 22 years on or before 30 September.

Students aged between 18 and 22 years must be returning to full-time second-level education in a recognised school or college in the autumn of 2020.

A large number of payments are being paid automatically with no application form required and grants for 115,000 families, in respect of about 210,000 children, have been processed.

Families who received a payment last year and who have not already received a notification from the Department of an automated payment or other parents and guardians seeking the grant are advised to apply at www.MyWelfare.ie.

Minister Humphreys said returning to school could be a very pressurised time financially for many parents and this year brought the added anxiety created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The allocation for the scheme this year is €152.9 million to take into account the increased number of families who continue to depend on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment,” she said.

To qualify for the allowance, a person must be in receipt of certain social welfare payments (including the Pandemic Unemployment Payment) or taking part in training, employment or adult education schemes and the total household income must be below certain thresholds.

Online Editors